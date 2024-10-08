Engaging With EVs

The 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show brought together a plethora of experts to speak on various topics pertinent to the convenience store industry.

Show attendees were able to participate in three education sessions of their choosing on Oct. 7, and on Oct. 8, they attended another two education sessions, followed by the general session and show expo.

Working With EVs

Sarah Clark, fuel category manager, Casey’s General Stores; Karl Doenges, consultant, Transportation Energy Institute and NACS; Rushi Patel, manager, diversified energy, RaceTrac; and Om Shankar, general manager & VP of global eMobility, Konect at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, spoke on electric vehicles (EV) at “Charging Your Profits with EVs.”

Primarily, the panel touched on profiting on EV infrastructure and determining return on investment.

“There’s a million different parts and pieces to the EV charging puzzle,” said Patel.

One of those aspects in understanding how to price EV charging.

Patel noted RaceTrac is paying attention to the market and competition to determine what premium guests are willing to pay.

“Drivers are willing to pay a slight premium for the premium experience, and knowing that changed our data analytics,” said Patel.

Clark, too, is determining how to best showcase Casey’s EV operations.

“Anytime we have seen improvements in the infrastructure at our locations, that’s another great value proposition at our sites. …” she said.

Aside from the chargers themselves, retailers must also focus on elements such as the EV customers and how loyalty might be integrated.

“We have made strides to recognize who those EV guests are…” said Clark, “We recognize that these folk are a little bit ‘techy’ so they will be strong loyalty guests.”

An additional few factors to consider for retailers, the panelists pointed out, are that customers need to know that you have an EV charger and these customers may have different patterns than liquid fuels customers. Retailers must not only prepare for the present, but for how EV operations may change down the line.

The NACS Show continues through Thursday, Oct. 10.