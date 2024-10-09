7-Eleven Unveils Fall Menu Offerings

The retailer rolled out four unique offerings, including an Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich.

7-Eleven is welcoming the transition of seasons with four new menu offerings across its 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

The new lineup includes:

Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: Featuring sausage, egg and cheese made on a fluffy potato bun topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning, this breakfast go-to comes with an Everything Bagel Seasoning Cream Cheese spread.

Chicken & Waffles Roller: This savory and sweet combo is now available on the roller grill, featuring chicken battered and coated with sweet maple, just like the classic dish. Customers can now enjoy the flavorful combo of chicken and waffles on the go.

Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza: The new Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza is loaded with rich tomato sauce, spicy sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a soft, seasoned dough pocket.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich: Start the day with this unique twist on a classic breakfast favorite, available in select stores. Enjoy warm, golden waffles that offer a subtly sweet contrast to their savory fillings and an abundance of flavor.

“Each of our new fall menu items provides a fun twist on fan-favorite items, like our Chicken & Waffles Roller or Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza, taking the beloved classics to the next level,” said Deanna Hall, senior product director, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. “We love offering choices for everyone — ensuring that whether customers are craving sweet or savory comfort foods, we have options perfect for them.”

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy extra savings this fall on the fan-favorite bone-in wings BOGO deal: Buy 5-piece bone-in wings, get a 5-piece free.

Additionally, 7-Eleven’s fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, is debuting Chicken N’ Mac Bowls. The bowls are made with rich homestyle Mac & Cheese and topped with Roost’s signature double hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers can choose classic chicken tenders or drizzled with BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

“Fall is the time of year to feast and savor all the flavors of the season, and Raise the Roost is all about comfort food,” said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. “With our new Chicken N’ Mac Bowls, we aim to bring the home-cooked feel to every bite.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.