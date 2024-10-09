Ins and Outs of Retail Media Networks

Day three of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show brought attendees back to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and the Las Vegas Convention Center in the morning to engage in educational sessions.

With 16 sessions to choose from on Wednesday, attendees participated in two before heading to the NACS general session and walking the expo floor.

Retail Media Networks

One of the sessions attendees were able to choose from focused on leveraging retail media networks.

The session, “Harnessing the Power of Retail Media in the Convenience Store Industry,” included speakers Art Sebastian, founder and CEO of Nexchapter; Fidaa Mohrez, senior director, operational systems, H&S Energy Group; and Abigail Cerra, loyalty marketing manager, Chestnut Market.

“When I look at retail media, I consider everything from shippers to signs. …” said Cerra, adding that national campaigns seen on TV should be what is seen in-store. “… Even though (not everything is) digital, every piece of advertising is part of your retail media network.”

Sebastian began by giving an overview of retail media, which he explained is the setup of an ad platform that allows brand advertisers to use first-party data from the retailers to run ads on-site, off-site and in-store.

Key to this, he noted is first-party data, which begins with loyalty data.

“Data is the backbone of any loyalty system,” said Mohrez.

Mohrez revealed the most difficult part of launching a retail media network is choosing what to do within the stores.

Cerra followed this with sharing that retailers need to know where they want to end up, remarking further about some of the details retailers should be considering during the initial conversation.

The panelists shared retail media networks should allow retailers to create new revenue streams, shift the platforms being used and better connect with customers.

“It’s a new area for the c-store industry,” said Mohrez. “Don’t be shy about asking questions.”