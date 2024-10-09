Pilot Accepts Chain of the Year Award

Industry leaders gathered at the Strat in Las Vegas to celebrate Pilot Company earning CStore Decisions' 2024 Chain of the Year Award.

On Oct. 8, c-store industry members gathered at The Strat in Las Vegas to celebrate Pilot Company, CStore Decisions’ 2024 Chain of the Year.

“This year marks the 35th anniversary of our Chain of the Year Award,” said Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions, “which is the oldest and most prestigious award in convenience retailing.”

Del Conte noted Pilot received the award due to its operational excellence, strong forward direction, focus on modernization and innovation — such as its commitment to building out an electric vehicle infrastructure across the country — and its people-centric culture.

In particular, Pilot was acknowledged for its New Horizons initiative to remodel up to 400 stores, which prioritizes foodservice evolution.

Pilot has a travel center network of nearly 900 locations across 44 states and five Canadian provinces.

Passing the Award

CEO of the 2023 Chain of the Year winner TXB, Kevin Smartt presented the award to Pilot CEO Adam Wright, who took the CEO mantle in May 2023.

“This year, CStore Decisions has named Pilot Company as the 2024 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, and this accolade is not just a title. It reflects years of hard work, resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Smartt.

Smartt noted Pilot’s dedication to innovation, quality and community service.

“What truly impresses me about the Pilot Company is the relentless focus on enhancing the customer experience,” he continued.

Speaking directly to Wright and the Pilot team, Smartt expressed their hard work has not gone unnoticed and that they’ve earned this recognition through passion and vision. “You’re a pioneer of the shape and future of retail.”

Smartt shared with guests that the Chain of the Year Award is a reminder of the responsibility of everyone to push boundaries and elevate the industry.

In his final acknowledgement of the Pilot team, he raised a glass to the company for its leadership and inspiration.

Recognizing Pilot

In his introduction, Wright noted that recognizing Pilot is recognizing the company’s 30,000 team members, as well as its partners.

“While it says Pilot, it’s really about people,” said Wright.

He doesn’t want Pilot to be known as a convenience store retailer, but rather as a part of people’s lives.

To emphasize his point, he mentioned one of his team members who lost her home to Hurricane Milton. She brought her food to a Pilot store and cooked it for the community. “People rally to our stores. We’re like the last one standing, the first ones back on. We’re a place that intersects people’s lives literally where the rubber meets the road.”

This speaks to Pilot’s dedication to maintaining a people-centric culture.

“We’re well resourced, we’re talented, we’re tenacious. We have what it takes. We fall short, no way we did our best. There’s something we can learn and improve on. I think all those things speak true for the industry, not just Pilot,” he continued.

Chain of the Year attendees finished the night with food, drinks and excellent views from 108 stories high.