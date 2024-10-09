TA Integrates Ecolab Science Certified Program for Customer Safety

Through the collaboration, the chain aims to provide solutions and industry expertise to promote safer, cleaner spaces for travelers.

TravelCenters of America (TA) recently announced that it is adopting the Ecolab Science Certified (ESC) program at its company-operated TA, Petro Shopping Centers and TA Express locations as part of its efforts to further enhance safety measures at its sites nationwide. As part of the program, TA will utilize Ecolab’s science-based cleaning products and processes, helping provide a higher level of disinfection and cleanliness in its showers and restrooms.

Earning the Ecolab seal is both a mark of trust and a promise that TA is dedicated to advancing the safety and well-being of its guests by implementing science-based cleaning protocols in partnership with an industry expert. The program allows TA to meet today’s cleaning expectations while also optimizing operations through easy-to-use, science-based solutions and consistent training.

“Joining the Ecolab Science Certified program is a natural extension of our commitment to provide a safe, clean and welcoming environment that feels like home,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “We want to ensure that every visit is met with the highest standards of cleanliness and we are proud to offer our team members and guests the peace of mind that comes with the ESC seal.”

“We are delighted to have TA as part of the Ecolab Science Certified family,” said senior vice president of corporate accounts Heather DuBois. “Their commitment to providing a Scientific Clean goes hand-in-hand with their mission to return travelers to the road better than they came.”

With the Ecolab Science Certified seal prominently displayed, TA stands as a beacon of cleanliness and safety. For more detailed information about the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit Ecolab Science Certified Program | Ecolab.