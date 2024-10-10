How to Stay Ahead of Consumer Trends

Today’s fast-paced lifestyles have convenience stores uniquely positioned to capitalize on platforms that reach consumers on the go. Are you evolving to meet their needs?

One of the hardest things for convenience stores to do in today’s evolving retail market is to stand out from the competition. With so many stores, and now quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and grocery stores getting in on the action, it’s more imperative than ever to be in tune with your customers.

Among the key questions convenience store retailers must ask themselves are, “What do we want to be in 10 years? In 20 years? How are we going to get there?”

Planning for changes requires a keen understanding of customer trends, can take years to execute and requires a lot of capital. Will you be ready to meet your customer’s needs as they change? If you aren’t, you can bet there will be someone who is.

I have been thinking about this topic since 2016 when I spoke with Doug Stephens, a futurist, consultant and founder of the Retail Prophet in Toronto.

“Convenience is going to be completely redefined,” he told me. “Soon, our appliances will place replenishment orders for what we use most often. Services like Amazon Fresh, Instacart and other shopping options will do the legwork for us. Not long from now, the idea of running down to the corner store for what you need will seem conspicuously inconvenient by comparison.”

I thought his predictions were a bit overly aggressive, but just last week, I got a text from my refrigerator reminding me that I needed to order a water filer. Such are the times we are living in.

Convenience stores have similar concerns. They appeal to a wide portion of the population looking for everything from a simple beverage to a meal. Everyone is on the go today, so convenience stores appeal to various customers from every socio-economic category.

Historically, convenience store shoppers have been 15-24-year-old males; however, this demographic is shifting as women shop in convenience stores for immediate consumption occasions for nearly all the same reasons men do.

Here are some interesting quick facts about today’s c-store shoppers that the report revealed:

According to the latest research, the typical focused c-store shopper is in and out in under four minutes. During this time, they typically pass 606 individual product category displays, averaging 0.3 seconds per display.

84% of customers who stop for a fill-up say store cleanliness is a factor for going inside for an additional purchase.

45% of fuel customers go in-store to purchase a beverage, 36% to buy a snack.

46% of c-store shoppers purchase only one product during a shopping trip.

The c-store customer understands there will be fewer promotions and discounts than in a grocery store, but they also like to be rewarded and feel like they got a good deal.

Surprisingly, s­­­hoppers who stop to pick up gas, beer, and jerky only account for about 25% of the market.

55% of shoppers claim to visit a convenience store for a top-up mission, 11% for meal prep and 17% for food-to-go. Beer accounts for 13% of c-store sales.

A whopping 95% of c-store shopping decisions are made subconsciously.

The report revealed that the overall trend in c-stores is towards fresh and healthy prepared food items, although this can be difficult to convince consumers of given the junk food association c-stores have. Adding fresher, trendier options will go a long way to changing this perception. A few offerings could include bread from a local bakery or some artisanal toppings for a sandwich program.

These are the four key influencers of c-store shoppers:

Lifestyle. These days, time is scarce, and c-stores play an essential role in saving time. The on the go, digitally connected younger generation is driving the trend for increased visits to convenience stores. They frequent trips to smaller stores to get just the food they need for the next few days.

Leveraging technology. Cash machines, self-checkouts, contactless, and mobile payments encourage shoppers to shop quickly and buy little and often. Digital in-store screens can be used to communicate key messages to local shoppers. Increased use of AdWords in search, mobile-based coupon offers, and alerting customers via mobile alerts of time-sensitive provides all help to improve the c-store experience.

Location. C-store location is one of the top three reasons for choosing a convenience store. Parking in a good location with accessible transportation links is paramount to take advantage of the critical food on-the-go category. This enables time-poor shoppers to quickly stop in on the way home from work for groceries.

Loyalty. Loyalty reward programs have become increasingly crucial for c-stores. They must leverage this data and create reward experiences that appeal to their customer’s behaviors and preferences. C-stores can localize and customize (by affluence, ethnicity, age, brand affinity and more) and then tailor their products to meet and then eventually exceed what they know of their customer’s expectations. They must try to get away from the “one size fits all” mindset and give customers a reason to choose one store over another.

Convenience is one of the best channels for reaching customers through shopper marketing because the purchases are low-risk and prone to customer promiscuity and a willingness to try new items.

Digital screens can be used in-store to communicate key messaging. C-stores need to give people something to associate with their store. That could be anything from a signature item like coffee or décor to unique storefront signage. The design creates the experience and gives people a reason to engage. Technology should increasingly be used to appeal to millennials — mobile orders, drone deliveries or curbside pick-ups.

Since beer makes up 13% of c-store sales, this topic is worth mentioning. While millennials are driving demand for premium beer, Explorer Research reported that growth is also happening in flavors and higher-alcohol products. C-stores can capitalize on this by becoming a destination for these products.

Besides quick and convenient service, the factors that are important to the beer c-store shopper are:

Cold. C-stores are uniquely positioned to own the cold beer experience (70% of c-store customers intend to drink it within two hours of purchase),

Brand. While experimenting with craft beers is fine, c-store shouldn’t ignore the traditional brands, pack size – c-store beer shoppers understand value and pricing so know which pack sizes are most preferable and always have the suitable pack sizes in stock, price and promotions — they want to feel like they’re getting a good deal even though they understand they might have to pay a higher price for the convenience.

Social media also plays a vital role for c-stores, but it’s more than just engaging with the audience. The idea is to get customers to talk with one another to influence brand awareness, purchase decisions, customer loyalty and brand advocacy. Explorer Research found that the best way to do this is by developing compelling content that will hold consumers’ attention in the long run rather than coupons or value-driven campaigns that are quickly forgotten.

To succeed, convenience stores need to carry a high-quality selection of food and merchandise, have fast and friendly service, competitive pricing, clean stores and restrooms and well-thought-out signage and layouts.

So, as you run your business in 2024, don’t be afraid to look at what you want your business to be in 2029 and beyond. If it’s much different than what you are now, make today the day you plan just how you want to get there. Most importantly, don’t let your good ideas get in the way of your great ones.

Elie Y. Katz is the CEO and president of National Retail Solutions (NRS).