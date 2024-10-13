Pilot, Tennessee Athletics Launch Donation Drive

The "Mountain Strong" promotion will raise funds for communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Pilot, Tennessee Athletics and the University of Tennessee (UT) are teaming up to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

UT has partnered with Pilot to accept donations at the Pilot PSS Warehouse from Tuesday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Oct. 17. The drop-off times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The donated supplies will be sent to the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center. UT Staff, students and student-athletes can sign up for shifts through the Division of Student Life’s Jones Center.

The following items are in critical need of donation:

Tents

Sleeping Bags

New Blankets

Hot Hands

Medical Gloves

Work Gloves

Personal Hygiene Items (Deodorant, Shampoo, Condi\oner, Body Wash)

Hand Soap

Band-Aids

Tylenol and Ibuprofen (Unopened and in date)

Wet Wipes

Multifunctional Scraper or Flathead Shovel

Pilot is also mobilizing its extensive network of travel centers to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene through an in-store round-up campaign for the American Red Cross. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, guests can visit any U.S. owned and operated Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center location to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane. One hundred percent of funds raised will support Red Cross response efforts in impacted communities across the Southeast.

Tennessee Athletics and local bottler Coca-Cola Consolidated will begin the donation drive on Friday, Oct. 11, delivering hundreds of cases of water to the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center.

Late last week, Tennessee Athletics announced that fans can now purchase t-shirts, hats, and stickers featuring the “Mountain Strong” helmet decal that the Tennessee football team will wear to honor those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The “Mountain Strong” merchandise is available at the Vol Shop and Alumni Hall.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “We sincerely hope these initiatives will bring much-needed support and awareness to the affected communities.”

The proceeds from all of the merchandise sales will go to charity.