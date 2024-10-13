Wawa Donates $200,000 for Hurricane Helene Relief

The Wawa Foundation recently announced financial grants in an effort to further provide disaster relief assistance to the communities most affected by Hurricane Helene.

First, a grant in the amount of $100,000 will be made to American Red Cross to help the Red Cross provide immediate and vital support to those communities suffering from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have had a long-standing relationship with the Red Cross providing support to disaster relief efforts for decades.

In addition, a grant in the amount of $100,000 will be made to Feeding America food bank affiliates in support of their emergency response and disaster relief efforts. The funds will be allocated to the food bank partners serving communities in Florida (Feeding Tampa Bay, Second Harvest of the Big Bend), Georgia (Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Second Harvest of South Georgia) and North Carolina (Feeding the Carolinas, Food Bank of Eastern and

Central NC) most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“Wawa and The Wawa Foundation continues to be focused on helping communities in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina with the recovery efforts,” said Liz Simeone, president of The Wawa Foundation. “We believe American Red Cross and the food banks are both essential to providing critical items and support during the response and recovery efforts. The Wawa Foundation is committed to helping our partners as they work to help our communities recover as quickly as possible.”

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling lives every day and building stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities — and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities.

The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and in-kind donations. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $165 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve our communities every day.