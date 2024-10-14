7-Eleven to Shutter More than 400 Locations

The retailer will close 444 of its underperforming stores by the end of the year.

Amid rumors of a potential acquisition from Canadian c-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, 7-Eleven has recommitted its focus to internal operations with the recent announcement that it will close 444 locations sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a recent earnings call from parent company Seven & i Holdings.

The move would provide nearly $30 million in operating income benefit, with a one-time gain of $520 million.

The retailer noted in the earnings call that “pullback in consumer spending has persisted beyond prior expectations,” noting inflation as one of the primary causes.

“Through execution of strategic priorities, (the) 7-Eleven business will return to growth in 2025 and beyond,” the call continued.

In addition to the closures, the retailer also recommitted to enhancing digital and delivery, its private label and loyalty programs, as well as its nicotine business.

One of the key points in Seven & i’s investor presentation noted that the company wants to “adapt to structural shifts from changes in nicotine business and preference for delivery.”

Another interesting move the company announced was that it would be forming a new holding company, in which it will bundle its “non-core assets.” The holding company will be called York Holdings, and will include 31 subsidiaries, including its superstore business, general goods store Loft and the operating company of Denny’s in Japan, reported USA Today.

Additionally, the 7-Eleven parent company plans to change its name to 7-Eleven Corp. in an effort to emphasize its c-store business.

Acquisition Talks

In August, Couche-Tard shocked the c-store industry when it lofted a friendly proposal to acquire 7-Eleven for roughly $39 billion.

“Couche-Tard has deep respect for 7&i and the business it has built in Japan and around the world, including its operating model, franchisee network and brand,” Couche-Tard noted in a statement. “We continue to have strong conviction that a combination with 7&i has clear strategic and financial benefits for both companies’ customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders. We believe that, working together, we can successfully reach and complete a mutually agreeable transaction.”

However, 7 & i was not satisfied with the initial offer, stating that the Canadian company’s proposal “grossly undervalues (the) company’s intrinsic value and opportunities to unlock that value,” according to a release from 7&i.

However, according to Reuters, Couche-Tard has now offered a revised bid of about $47 billion — a 22% jump from its previous offer.

If the offer is accepted, it would result in the largest-ever overseas buyout of a Japanese company.