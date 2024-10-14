Casey’s Opens Application Window for ‘Cash for Classrooms’ Program

The annual initiative provides grants to schools across the retailer's operating footprint.

Casey’s has announced that it is now accepting submissions for its 2025 Cash for Classrooms program. Open until Nov. 15, the grant program supports projects and initiatives at accredited K-12 public and non-profit private schools in the 17 states where Casey’s operates.

“Casey’s is here for our communities’ students, teachers and schools. The Cash for Classrooms grant program has positively impacted hundreds of schools over the past four years,” said Katie Petru, director of communications and community. “The generosity of our guests during our annual Cash for Classrooms round-up campaign makes these grants possible and we look forward to receiving applications from our communities.”

Since Casey’s introduced the program in 2020, the Cash for Classrooms grant program has awarded over 300 grants totaling more than $4 million to schools in its footprint, with the impact of these funds immeasurable.

Grants up to $50,000 may be requested and used for various projects and initiatives focused on physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Examples of recent grants include:

$50,000 to an Omaha, Neb., school to update and enhance its playground.

$35,700 for book vending machines at five elementary schools in Des Moines, Iowa.

$25,000 to a Knoxville, Tenn., high school to create a College and Career Center that will provide students with dedicated space to plan their futures

The deadline to submit a grant application is Nov. 15, 2024, and grants will be awarded in March 2025. More information about the grant submission process can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.

Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.