How C-Stores Can Meet the Demand for Healthier Menus

As customer preferences continue to evolve, high-quality, healthy foodservice options are becoming essential additions to convenience store menus.

Contrary to some stereotypes, healthy food does not have to taste bad. However, adding healthier menu items “because you have to” is the ticket to poor-quality products, and it tells the customer you don’t truly care about what they want.

Instead, savvy c-stores succeed by identifying small changes they can make to nudge some of their menu options in a healthier direction. Keep in mind that for customers seeking healthier options, quality tends to be more important than quantity. Providing fresh food items, whenever possible, increases a c-store’s opportunity to promote healthier fare.

Offering fresh fruits and vegetables as well as salads with healthier dressing options is a great place to start. If you are providing indulgent options, you can also include healthier alternatives to favorite items. Most consumers land somewhere in the middle of the health-conscious spectrum. If four people stop at a convenience store for a meal, in many cases, their diets will vary. Being able to satisfy everyone will lead to greater loyalty to your brand.

Here are six elements to consider when introducing high-quality and healthier options in c-store foodservice.

1. Customers define “healthier” differently. Defining “healthier” is quite personal to each consumer. When adding healthier options to a menu or grab-and-go case, it is essential to not judge what healthier looks like based on your personal definition. Consumers may look at healthier based on a medical condition they have, which could require lower sodium, low sugar, low fat and more. For another shopper healthier may be strictly about total calories or general nutritional numbers. It also may be simply about a “better for you” mindset, which includes natural or organic ingredients or products with functional benefits. The key is to provide options that appeal to the masses who are looking for healthier alternatives.

2. Healthier doesn’t need to be complicated. Keep it simple. There is a tendency to overthink the concept of healthier food, but it can be quite simple. It starts with fresh fruits and vegetables. Next, look at the coffee bar and remember that not everyone wants cream and sugar in their coffee. Provide other dairy and dairy-free options and sweeteners.

Now consider small changes that are easy to integrate into your foodservice operation without any heavy lifting. This could be sugar-free syrup for French toast sticks or low-fat and fat-free dressing for salads.

We know there are many consumers who want indulgent products, but it is crucial to offer products for those seeking the opposite. Keeping it simple will drive new revenue and, more importantly, keep customers coming back. When in doubt about what to do when it comes to healthier, be practical and don’t overthink the task.

3. It’s important to do what you do well, while providing healthier alternatives to standard offerings. Operators know what they do well when it comes to foodservice. Their customers come back for those items on a regular basis. It clearly shows in the sale of products and customer feedback. Many of those products may not be the healthiest of products, but your customers may be looking for a healthier version. This does not mean that you have to reinvent your signature products, but rather, with a few small tweaks, you can have an alternative option that appeals to health-conscious shoppers. This does not necessarily mean the item will be healthy, but it can appeal to those seeking a healthier option. For example, wheat or multigrain rolls, pizza crust or tortillas are healthier than those made with white flour. Breakfast sandwiches can be reinvented using turkey bacon. Offering burritos in a bowl or a burger in a lettuce wrap may not be as good as the original, but they can satisfy the consumer who wants a healthier version of what you do well.

4. Customization matters. Let the customer build their version of healthy. The easiest way to satisfy a customer’s desire for being healthier is to let them make the decision on how they want to build their meal or snack. This can be done with minimal work on the operator’s side. Breakfast sandwiches are a great example of where a customer can build their meal with egg whites, a multigrain English muffin, turkey bacon, spinach and more, instead of traditional ingredients. A sandwich can start with various bread or wrap options and be built with meats, cheeses or just vegetables. The opportunities are endless. Small changes, such as switching from mayonnaise to mustard, can have a great bearing on the overall health of the finished product. Offering items in bowls instead of wraps is also an easy way for a consumer to eat healthier with minimal changes for the operator.

5. Supplier partners are a key resource when it comes to sourcing healthier ingredients and products. An operator’s supplier partners are constantly developing new items that can have an impact on creating healthier alternatives in a foodservice operation. Not only do they have the products, but also the culinary innovation team to support operators with how to use these products. There are some incredibly innovative flavorful ingredients available that, for example, could be incorporated into yogurt (as opposed to mayonnaise) and spread on a sandwich. That same ingredient could be added to other base ingredients and used on a salad or pizza. The bottom line is that healthier food needs to taste good, and it can without a lot of effort. Take advantage of the knowledge your suppliers provide.

6. Engaging with customers can give you insights into what they most want when it comes to healthy food. There is no better way to understand the types of healthier options an operator needs to make available than to engage with current and potential customers. It is also crucial to see what other foodservice operators in the c-store space are doing to satisfy consumer requirements in this area. Avoid throwing darts at the wall and hoping something sticks. Consumers know what they want, and they have a tremendous desire to work with you to get it right. When you engage the consumer, it drives greater loyalty. Healthier options are only going to become more important in the growth of convenience store foodservice, so take the time to integrate them into your menu as you grow your foodservice presence.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm. The firm works with leading foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives, as well as guiding multiple collaborative forums and best-practice projects. Learn more at Kinetic12.com or contact him at [email protected].