TA Expands in Pennsylvania

TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened two new TA Express locations in Pennsylvania, located in Hazleton and Pine Grove. The new stores add nearly 300 truck parking spaces to the retailer’s footprint.
The TA Express in Hazleton is a franchised site located at 492 Can Do Expressway off of Interstate 81. Amenities at the location include:
- Jimmy John’s (opening soon)
- Freshly prepared food available to go
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Five diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
- Six gasoline fueling positions
- 50 truck parking spaces
- 10 Reserve-It truck parking spaces. (opening soon)
- 45 car parking spaces and RV parking available
- Three private showers
- Laundry facilities (opening soon)
- CAT Scale
The TA Express in Pine Grove is also a franchised site situated off of Interstate 81, located at 482 Suedberg Rd. at mile marker 11. Boasting a massive parking lot for overnight truckers, the location offers 237 truck parking spaces, in addition to eight gasoline fueling positions. It also features:
- Subway and Cinnabon (opening soon)
- On-site food options featuring regional favorites
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
- 20 Reserve-It truck parking spaces (opening soon)
- 45 car parking spaces and RV parking available
- Three private showers
- Laundry facilities (opening soon)
- Truckomat Truck wash (opening soon)
- CAT Scale
Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.