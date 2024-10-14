TA Expands in Pennsylvania

The retailer just added two new TA Express locations in the state.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened two new TA Express locations in Pennsylvania, located in Hazleton and Pine Grove. The new stores add nearly 300 truck parking spaces to the retailer’s footprint.

The TA Express in Hazleton is a franchised site located at 492 Can Do Expressway off of Interstate 81. Amenities at the location include:

Jimmy John’s (opening soon)

Freshly prepared food available to go

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Five diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

Six gasoline fueling positions

50 truck parking spaces

10 Reserve-It truck parking spaces. (opening soon)

45 car parking spaces and RV parking available

Three private showers

Laundry facilities (opening soon)

CAT Scale

The TA Express in Pine Grove is also a franchised site situated off of Interstate 81, located at 482 Suedberg Rd. at mile marker 11. Boasting a massive parking lot for overnight truckers, the location offers 237 truck parking spaces, in addition to eight gasoline fueling positions. It also features:

Subway and Cinnabon (opening soon)

On-site food options featuring regional favorites

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

20 Reserve-It truck parking spaces (opening soon)

45 car parking spaces and RV parking available

Three private showers

Laundry facilities (opening soon)

Truckomat Truck wash (opening soon)

CAT Scale

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.