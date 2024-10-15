Foxtrot to Reopen Another Chicago Location

The retailer is keeping the momentum going with its third reopening since closing all stores in April.

Chicago-based Foxtrot’s 2024 has been anything but conventional — in April, the industry was shocked to learn that the retailer was immediately closing the doors of all of its Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations. The operator’s parent company, Outfox Hospitality, eventually filed for bankruptcy and has since been dissolved.

However, Foxtrot did not go easily — it took just three months for the company to get back up on its feet and begin reopening locations, starting in Chicago. Foxtrot first reopened a site in the Gold Coast, then Old Town and now Wicker Park. The Wicker Park store is planned to open on Oct. 17.

At the new location, Foxtrot is offering customers an expanded coffee experience and a reimagined foodservice program, which will be extended to all existing and forthcoming stores.

To celebrate the reopening, the retailer is offering a free coffee to all customers on Oct. 17 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Foxtrot will also host happy hours on Oct. 18-19, featuring $4 draft and $7 wine pours.

“Foxtrot has taken its café experience to the next level with an expanded, full-day menu featuring delicious breakfast, lunch, afternoon and snack offerings,” the retailer noted in a recent statement.

According to Foxtrot, the new store includes:

Breakfast Tacos: New ingredients, including braised barbacoa, grilled poblano peppers and thick-cut pepper bacon

Pressed Paninis: Made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches with house-developed and fresh baked La Boulangerie bread

Farm to Bowl Salads: Freshly made Broccoli Caesar, Greek Farro and Seeds & Greens salads with protein-based and vegetarian options available

Sweet Treats: The chain’s popular gummies and an assortment of fresh-baked cookies will be sold daily

Exclusive Coffee Blends: The Milk Man Blend, Early Train Espresso, retail beans and CPG selections from Chicago-based partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black

The operations will include significantly faster fulfillment times and fresher ingredients

Ecommerce: Foxtrot has relaunched its popular app. Café items are quickly accessible through the app for in-store pickup, allowing customers to skip the lines

“Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot’s founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day,” said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

Foxtrot plans to continue reopening locations across Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.