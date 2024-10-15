Marathon Refinery Celebrates 100 Years

Marathon is celebrating a huge milestone at its Robinson, Ill., refinery, with the company marking 100 years in the Robinson community. This century of innovation and growth has established the refinery as a cornerstone of the Robinson and Crawford County communities, highlighting its long-standing role in Marathon’s 137-year history.

While Marathon is celebrating 100 years as the facility’s operator, the refinery’s history dates back even further to 1906, when it began as Robinson Oil Refining Company. It later became part of Ohio Oil in 1924, which was Marathon’s founding name.

To commemorate this anniversary, the refinery hosted a Community Day on its front lawn on Sept. 25, with around 500 people in attendance. The special event featured guided tours, activities and food for employees, families and neighbors. As the Robinson refinery celebrated this landmark milestone, the community and its leaders reflected on its profound impact.

Since its inception, the Robinson refinery has been at the forefront of the oil refining industry, continuously adapting and evolving to uphold the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. Recognized nationally for its innovative techniques, the refinery has consistently set benchmarks in safety technology and efficiency. It has also received the AFPM Distinguished Safety Award, the highest safety honor from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), acknowledging its outstanding commitment to both occupational and process safety.

Commitment to Environmental Conservation

The refinery’s commitment to sustainability is evident through its robust environmental conservation efforts. Managing four Wildlife Habitat Council-certified sites, it has consistently demonstrated a dedication to preserving natural habitats. Recognition as Monarch Sustainer of the Year and recipient of the Wildlife Habitat Council Grasslands Project Award highlights its ongoing efforts to promote biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

The refinery’s commitment was further showcased by rebuilding the Neal Pit Wildlife Habitat, which was devastated by a tornado in 2023. The reopening was celebrated with a Nature Day, drawing hundreds of local students. Additionally, the refinery received its seventh consecutive ENERGY STAR certification in 2024.

Engaged in the Community

Beyond helping fuel the region and manufacturing products that are critical to modern life, the refinery has been able to play an important role in supporting its home community of Robinson and the larger Wabash Valley, which includes southeastern Illinois and southwestern Indiana.

Since 2020, through local giving campaigns, charity events and employee contributions — bolstered by Marathon Petroleum’s company match program and additional investments — the refinery has invested over $3.5 million into the Robinson/Crawford County area. Highlights include:

Lincoln Trail College: Completed a cumulative investment of $1 million in a new recreation center and $75,000 for a walking path.

Boys & Girls Club of Crawford County: Supporting the ongoing efforts to establish a local chapter in Robinson, Marathon Petroleum has donated $650,000 to date. In February 2024, the company helped raise over $140,000 more during a fundraising event to support the club.

United Way Golf Fundraiser: Over $540,000 raised in the past three years, including $167,000 in 2024 alone.

Young Women LEAD (YWL) Conference: A proud co-sponsor of this event in Robinson that empowers high school girls with leadership skills.

Deep Roots

At the Community Day event, Refinery General Manager Amy Macak emphasized the refinery’s role as a community hub.

“Here in Robinson, our refinery is more than an industrial complex,” said Macak. “It’s a gathering place for generations of families who bring a phenomenal Midwest work ethic to our operations every day.”

Macak also highlighted the dedication of the refinery’s employees in the face of adversity, noting their incredible support during the 2023 tornado recovery.

“To say I am proud would be an understatement,” said Macak. “Our team showed once again their commitment to the community, and why more than ever, we’re proud to call this community and the Wabash Valley our home.”

Brad Levi, Marathon Petroleum Senior Vice President of Refining and a former Product Control Manager of the facility, praised the refinery’s long legacy of excellence.

“Robinson Refinery’s commitment to continuous improvement has been integral to Marathon’s success,” said Levi. “Its focus on advancing technology, enhancing safety, and reducing emissions exemplifies our dedication to a sustainable future.”