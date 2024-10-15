NexChapter Adds Matt Riezman for Marketing Advisory

Riezman most recently served as the director of brand marketing for Kum & Go.

C-store and grocery advisory firm NexChapter recently announced that Matt Riezman has joined its team, who brings over 15 years of experience in marketing leadership roles across the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors. He will play a key role in helping NexChapter clients overcome marketing challenges and build more effective growth strategies.

In his most recent role at Kum & Go, Riezman led a comprehensive marketing transformation, launching a full brand refresh, overhauling the &Rewards loyalty program on a new technology stack and architecting the company’s first always-on paid media strategy. His innovative work drove significant increases in foot traffic, digital engagement and food sales.

Riezman has earned multiple Shorty, Effie and One Show awards for his creative work.

“I’m excited to join NexChapter at a time when marketing is undergoing such a profound transformation. Retailers are increasingly challenged to not only engage customers, but to do so in ways that are deeply personalized, and data driven. Having worked in both industry and consulting roles, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of leveraging technology and creativity to create meaningful customer experiences,” said Riezman.

“We are thrilled to have Matt on board,” added Art Sebastian, founder and CEO of NexChapter. “Marketing is evolving faster than ever. Retailers are navigating a more complex landscape of customer data, digital engagement and an exploding assortment of media channels. With Matt’s wealth of experience and his track record of success, NexChapter is uniquely positioned to help convenience and grocery retailers modernize their marketing strategies and achieve meaningful growth.”

In addition to his work at Kum & Go, Riezman worked in brand management at Kraft Heinz and consulting with Deloitte. He has also served on the NACS Strategic Communications Committee, where he advised on key communication challenges facing the convenience retail industry.

His deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape and his ability to deliver results will be invaluable to NexChapter’s clients.