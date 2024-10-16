7-Eleven Launches Hot Dog-Flavored Chips

7-Eleven has introduced a new item to its snacking lineup — 7Select Big Bite Hot Dog Chips. Inspired by the retailer’s Big Bite Hot Dog, customers can find the private label chips at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide for a limited time.

While 7-Eleven introduced Big Bite Sparkling Water as an April Fool’s prank earlier this year, this addition to the 7-Select snack lineup is no joke. 7-Select, the convenience retailer’s private brand, utilizes top-quality ingredients to create exciting and innovative products at great prices. With this limited-time flavor, customers everywhere can indulge in tastes inspired by classic hot dog toppings like ketchup, mustard and relish — all packed into a crunchy potato chip.

“We are always listening to what our customers are interested in, and it was clear by their reactions on April Fool’s Day that we tapped into something really unique with Bite Big Sparkling Water,” said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. “Our customers love the variety of flavors they get with our 7-Select chips, so it just felt right to bring back a Big Bite Hot Dog flavor to the lineup! We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the iconic roller grill snack, now in two forms.”

Customers across the country can have their snacks and sips, like 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Chips, delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW Delivery app in the U.S. The delivery service is accessible throughout the U.S. with real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.