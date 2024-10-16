Demand Deepens for Delivery

C-store retailers looking to offer delivery must consider a variety of factors prior to launch, such as potential partners, competition, age-restriction laws and more.

Convenience stores are no longer competing only with each other. With expanding foodservice programs, they now vie for customers against quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Meanwhile, technology is also evolving, and some consumers are demanding the convenience of self-checkout, curbside pickup and online ordering.

Delivery, too, is becoming a key growth driver as c-stores look to compete with the QSRs and full-service restaurants, as well as grocery stores, that offer delivery.

First Party vs. Third Party

One of the first decisions a c-store retailer needs to make when launching a delivery service is whether to implement a first-party delivery program or partner with a third party.

“Dipping our toe into the water, we wanted to leverage existing platforms that consumers already knew and trusted, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. So we started with third party,” said Rob Falciani, director of marketing at ExtraMile Convenience Stores.

ExtraMile offers delivery at 700 of its 1,090 stores, which span 11 states, a service that began in early 2021 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think (the pandemic) caused folks to really look at the way to serve their community, and for ExtraMile, that was definitely a catalyst,” he continued.

Par Mar Oil, with 234 stores in six states, also offers third-party delivery services. Through the Lula platform, Par Mar has access to DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Originally, Par Mar tested delivery in 19 stores, and the service performed so well that the chain’s delivery offering has grown to include 80 stores.

“… We only have to deal with (Lula), and that way we get all three (delivery companies) and we did not have to set up all three contracts. It really works well for us,” said Terri Caldwell, director of retail operations at Par Mar.

Lula provided a large amount of data regarding the locations that do well with each of the three delivery options and where delivery would be most beneficial.

“It’s just us and the Lula reps, and they’re stationed everywhere, and they were excellent at coaching and teaching and putting in the tablets. …” Caldwell said.

In addition to the benefits of third-party partners, many c-store chains recognize the advantages to offering proprietary delivery services.

Rutter’s, for instance, with 85 stores in three states, offers delivery — and pickup — directly through its app for a seamless ordering experience. It partnered with Uber, however, for last-mile delivery to ensure speed and reliability.

“At Rutter’s, we decided to take a balanced approach to delivery services. We wanted the best of both worlds: the control and brand experience of a proprietary system and the efficiency and reach of a third-party service,” said Philip Santini, senior director of advertising & food service at Rutter’s.

The combination allows for convenience while also maintaining customers’ high standards, he continued.

Quality Dairy also took a somewhat hybrid approach to delivery, where their own employees act as drivers, but they use a third-party service.

“The shoppers in the c-store industry don’t typically have exorbitant amounts of expendable income, and we felt that it wasn’t right to offer delivery at a significantly higher cost, essentially pricing out our own customers,” said Michael Wensel, fresh food category manager, Quality Dairy.

Therefore, it partnered with Vroom Delivery specifically because the company only required a minimal price inflation on Quality Dairy’s products.

Quality Dairy operates 26 sites in Michigan, one of which is considered the hub for delivery and reaches many of the areas that the chain covers.

Since many of the chain’s Vroom drivers are Quality Dairy employees, Quality Dairy has a bit more control over its service.

What’s On Offer?

Knowing the right products to offer via delivery is also imperative to operating a successful program.

ExtraMile is diligent about the items it offers for delivery, putting forward more fast-casual products. Many of the top sellers in-store are the same as for delivery, such as taquitos and hot dogs.

When Par Mar first offered delivery, it primarily wanted to test its convenience store items. Popular purchases include Gatorade, Red Bull and Reese’s candy. Sundays are popular for milk and bread deliveries.

“If college is in full swing, sometimes Fridays and weekends are bigger (than other days for delivery). … They’ve learned to use it for different reasons,” said Caldwell. For example, some don’t have a car while others prefer not to leave their home or are shut-ins.

Homebound individuals comprise a large portion of Quality Dairy’s delivery customer base, as well, noted John Cristensen, director of operations for Quality Dairy.

Par Mar, now out of its test field, is adding its Hunt Brothers Pizza program to its delivery services.

Aside from food and general c-store merchandise, c-store chains must consider the opportunity present with including age-restricted items on their delivery programs.

Quality Dairy was one of the first c-stores in Michigan to offer delivery for alcohol and tobacco, including these products at the inception of its delivery program before COVID-19.

“The state of Michigan requires the delivery service to have employees that are trained on that, and the delivery service has to have their own license approval. So Vroom acquired that regular rollout, (and a few other providers have a license in Michigan now, too),” said Cristensen.

Either tobacco or alcohol is included in almost every delivery sale at Quality Dairy.

For chains with operations in more than one state, it’s important to pay attention to the legality of delivering age-restricted items per state.

“It just depends on the county or the state; like in Ohio, they will let us do the beer and the wine. Different locations do not. It just depends on the state and their regulations, because we have to adhere to all of them,” said Caldwell.

Rutter’s is currently considering offering tobacco and alcohol.

“Our goal is to provide the full range of products our customers expect, all with the convenience of delivery,” said Santini.

Incorporating Technology

Another aspect to consider when launching delivery is how technology will be involved in operations.

For instance, c-store retailers must decide how to handle inventory management.

“At Rutter’s, we leverage advanced technology to manage inventory for delivery orders efficiently. Our inventory management system is integrated with our ordering platform, ensuring real-time updates on product availability. This helps prevent out-of-stock situations and ensures that customers can only order items that are currently available,” said Santini.

For Par Mar, delivery orders coming through the tablet still must go through its register system just as an order from a customer in-store would. These orders then go through Par Mar’s PDI back-office system, which tracks inventory.

Par Mar also has a Lula back-office system, which shows the most popular items in each area.

At Quality Dairy, with Vroom incorporated into its own existing inventory management system, once delivery orders are sold, inventory is automatically adjusted.

ExtraMile stores control their inventory through a tablet. “If they know they don’t have Snickers on hand, they can go ahead and 86 that item for a period of time, whether it’s two weeks, an hour. It allows them flexibility,” said Falciani.

Additionally, Falciani noted version two of ExtraMile’s delivery platform may include providing the ability for customers to gain rewards points on delivery purchases, likely at the same time customers can go directly to ExtraMile Rewards or the chain’s website for delivery purchases.

Overall Outlook

“I would definitely start with more items,” Caldwell advised. “We started with fewer items. But when we started reviewing other competition and other areas, you definitely want to have as many items (as possible). … Variety is always the key.”

C-stores should also keep training in mind, she noted. Communication with employees and customers is crucial to success.

“You have to make sure everybody’s on board with the process, looking at the tablet, testing it to make sure it is turned up,” she said.

Looking ahead, Wensel believes delivery capabilities will be added to more Quality Dairy stores, including potential new builds, depending on the location.

And down the line, he thinks delivery companies will be working in tandem with packaging companies to better bypass the barrier packaging can be to safe delivery.

“That’s going to make delivery blow up even more, because once that barrier is gone, now you’re able to get hot food that feels like it just came out of the oven, and it sat in the car for 20 minutes,” he said.

“Over the next decade, delivery services will be pivotal in transforming convenience stores into true foodservice destinations,” Santini added. “Technology will enable more personalized and efficient delivery experiences, blurring the line between c-stores and QSRs.”