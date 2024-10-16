Maverik Named America’s Best Restroom for 2024

Maverik, long touting the title of Adventure’s First Stop, has earned the designation of America’s Best Restroom for 2024, an award given out by Cintas Corp. each year. Cintas noted that the retailer’s restrooms go above and beyond to provide customers with a clean and comfortable stop.

In honor of the award, Cintas provided Maverik with a variety of prizes, including a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products. The retailer will also have a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

“Maverik’s restrooms deserve recognition for their commitment to cleanliness and comfort, with sparkling fixtures, spacious stalls and fresh amenities that make each pit stop along your adventure a pleasant experience,” Cintas noted in a recent statement. “Maverik’s restrooms go the extra mile with touches like adventurous décor and even family-friendly features in over 500 stores across 13 western states.”

The retailer was also recently named as the place with the cleanest gas station restrooms in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah by USA Today.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized by Cintas and our customers for creating restrooms with a hygienic and comforting atmosphere,” said chief retail officer of Maverik, Ryan Boothe. “In addition to freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and great fuel discounts, clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists, which is why we take pride in providing a consistently clean stop across our more than 500 locations and expanding. We’re grateful to our dedicated team members who recognize the role clean restrooms play in our customers’ experience as they head out on their adventures and for their hard work to maintain a superior level of cleanliness.”

Among the finalists was another c-store favorite, Kentucky-based HOP Shops. HOP Shops is known for its signature disco-themed bathrooms, which have even served as a wedding venue not once, but twice.

While the retailer didn’t take home the top prize, it has received national recognition on social media, and has even gotten a nod from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The success of the disco bathroom has been transformative for the retailer, as HOP Shops Vice President of Retail Operations and Marketing Damon Bail told CStore Decisions in February that in-store sales have been “unbelievable” since it went viral.

The retailer recently introduced the concept at a new store in Indiana, as the disco bathroom remains a staple of its brand going into the future.