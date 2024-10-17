Casey’s Donates $1 Million to Help Connect Water Trails in Iowa

Casey’s has donated $1 million to ICON Water Trails in an effort to help connect water trails throughout Iowa. The donation grants Casey’s naming rights for the future overlook at ICON’s coveted Center Street site.

Casey’s joins dozens of others from the greater Des Moines business community who have backed the transformative quality-of-life initiative aiming to connect 150 miles of water trails across the region. To date, ICON has secured more than $99 million in funding including $31.5 million from the private sector alone.

ICON’s priorities of on-water safety, environmental conservation, economic development, workforce and tourism attraction, and access to recreation all support thriving communities to live, work and play. Its expansive footprint includes 12 jurisdictions and boasts 15 sites to date, with several more slated to come online in the next year. A recent economic impact report studying a single recreation season found that already, ICON is making waves for the region:

More than 250,000 visits to ICON’s 15 access points occurred during this six-month timeframe.

Recreational activities on ICON contributed to improved physical and mental well-being, resulting in estimated reductions in healthcare costs of $16.7 million.

ICON’s access points yielded nearly $20 million in total economic output.

“We are incredibly grateful to Casey’s and its dedication to our community, its employees and customers, who all benefit from ICON and its amenities,” said Stephanie Oppel, ICON Water Trails Executive Director. “The private sector in our region is truly exceptional, and it’s because of partners like Casey’s that we’re able to bring this project to fruition.”

“At Casey’s, we are here to help make our communities great places to live, work, play and explore. Central Iowa is full of unexpected outdoor recreation benefits, and we are proud to be part of ICON Water Trails through our support of the Center Street site,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey’s.

Construction at ICON’s Harriet Street site and Principal Point at the Scott Avenue Dam continue on schedule. ICON’s second whitewater access point at Fleur Drive, is set to go to bid in summer 2025.