Considering the Future of the Backbar Amid Bans

In a recent NACS session, retailers in areas with menthol bans shared insights and advice for coping with backbar changes.

Tobacco regulation was among trending topics covered in educational sessions during this year’s NACS Show, which took place in Las Vegas, Oct. 7-10.

A session titled, “Backbar Pivots Amidst Flavor Prohibitions,” discussed how retailers have adapted the backbar in the wake of local and state-level flavor bans. The topic is timely as more local and state legislatures target flavored tobacco products and the industry awaits final rules on a potential federal ban on menthol cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars.

Moderated by Melissa Vonder Haar, marketing director, iSee Store Innovations, the session included panelists Robert Wade, category and supply chain manager, ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC, who has faced a menthol ban in California; and Lonnie McQuirter, director of operations, 36 Lyn Refuel Station, who has faced a menthol ban in Minneapolis.

One key finding following menthol bans is that customers are still using menthol products, they’re just moving to the black market or crossing state lines to get them.

Prohibition Black Market

Massachusetts became the first state to pass a ban on all flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes in June 2020, and it soon became evident that menthol customers were driving to the next state to stock up on menthol products.

In California, where a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products went into effect in December 2022, menthol cigarette smoking hasn’t slowed down. A post-ban study of 15,000 discarded cigarette packs in the state found 21.1% of cigarette packs were menthol or “a menthol work around,” Vonder Haar noted, adding the amount of menthol being smoked in California has remained about the same. But only 41.2% of the packs featured a California tax stamp, which meant most of the packs had been purchased across state lines or on the black market.

Wade pointed out that some bad actors have found workarounds to the state ban, such as featuring a law abiding tobacco set during daytime hours when code enforcement officers are likely to stop in, and switching to a nighttime assortment that includes illegal menthol products at double the price. Some use an out-of-state wholesaler license to purchase flavored tobacco across state lines. The practice of selling illegal product hurts law abiding retailers and the industry as a whole.

“There’s no cohesive strategy around enforcement. That’s one of the biggest challenges we’ve seen,” Wade said. He encouraged c-store retailers to have conversations with their lawmakers about these challenges before they put laws into place. Wade saw no collaboration between lawmakers and the industry when instituting the bans, in terms of feedback, challenges or an understanding of the loopholes that could be exploited.

Vonder Haar pointed out that c-store retailers have no incentive to sell to minors because they don’t want to risk their tobacco license, but black market tobacco sellers have no incentive to keep tobacco out of the hands of youth. Concerns regarding under-age tobacco use is a major factor driving legislatures to consider flavor bans.

Thriving Despite Bans

A declining tobacco business due to flavor bans means c-store retailers must again reinvent themselves. How they do that depends on the rules that exist in their municipalities.

Wade pointed out that many Extra Mile franchisees and operators began selling spirits in California, to make up for lost menthol sales.

“Overall stores with a liquor license are doing well. It’s costly and difficult to get, but those stores have seen tremendous sales growth,” he said.

Others have found success becoming a foodservice destination. In terms of the backbar, c-stores are watching where the industry is trending and making space for growth in nicotine pouches.

In Minneapolis, which banned the sale of menthol tobacco products back in 2018, Delta-9 remains legal, offering a potential opportunity for retailers. McQuirter pointed out that Minneapolis laws prevent him from selling more than 3.2% alcohol by weight on shelves unless he has a separate entrance, so Delta-9 has helped offset bans and other price hikes in the tobacco category. His backbar looks a lot different than it did before the ban, with less space for tobacco products.

“People expect to find certain things in a c-store like age-restricted products like tobacco. It will be interesting to see how it will shift with the new generation, if they’re not seeing it on our backbar, or if we aren’t their channel of choice (for tobacco),” he said.

At ExtraMile, tobacco remains one of the largest categories, which it sees as a traffic driver for all other categories in the store, despite the ban.

Looking Ahead

For retailers, engagement with legislatures is key even before bans appear on the agenda.

“Engage with policy makers early and often, and have them appreciate the value we bring to our communities before we have these challenging bans come forth. If we have built good relationships, it’s easier when it comes up,” McQuirter said.

Wade assured other retailers that even if bans arrive, customers will still be there.

“I haven’t seen tobacco sales stopping. (Sales) come in other forms,” he said. “The biggest shift is around poly usage.”

He sees tobacco users switching segments depending on the location — a nicotine pouch at work, but a vape during a night out.

“While sales took a dip in 2023, they’re coming back in 2024. The consumer is still there, and still engaging. It’s not the end of the world as you know it,” Wade said. “Focus on the customer, make sure you have a total store offering and are not just a tobacco retailer, so food, coffee, beverages, snacks. … You’ll lose some sales initially, for sure, (if a ban goes into effect) but at end of day (customers will) probably return to you, as long as you have a fantastic value proposition.”

McQuirter encouraged retailers to think in terms of base hits rather than home runs. “Do the basics consistently,” he said. “Pay attention to inventory levels. A lot of time those misses in a store aren’t because of something sophisticated, it’s the basics.”