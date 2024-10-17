H-E-B Introduces Tap-to-Pay at C-Store, Grocery Locations

The chain will roll out the technology in phases over the next few weeks.

H-E-B has introduced digital tap-to-pay services, like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, at its flagship grocery and convenience stores. During the phased rollout, H-E-B will launch tap-to-pay region by region and the service will become available at groups of stores each day throughout October.

The service will first become available at H-E-B stores in the San Antonio, Texas area, where it will take about a week to launch at every location in the region. Throughout the month, the retailer will continue to roll out the service to all other H-E-B stores across Texas, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Houston.

With the availability of the technology, H-E-B customers can tap to pay with their physical cards and by using their digital wallets at cash registers, self-checkout lanes and H-E-B brand restaurants and pharmacy locations. Initially, tap-to-pay services will not be available at H-E-B fuel pumps but will be accepted at the fuel station payment window.

“At H-E-B, we’re always exploring a broad range of technologies to enhance how customers shop and pay for products,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Payments. “This has been one of the most requested services we have received from our customers and partners, and we are excited to now make this popular technology available at all our H-E-B locations.”

Earlier this summer, the retailer added tap-to-pay services at its Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores across the state.

H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 119th anniversary this year.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 160,000 partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.