Capitalizing on EV Charging at C-Stores

The electric vehicle charging segment is rapidly evolving in the c-store industry, and retailers are taking notice and implementing or updating their charging stations while keeping tabs on trends and the legislative landscape.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging continues to gain traction across the retail industry, especially as more consumers transition from gas-powered to electric cars.

The number of EVs in the U.S. is estimated to hit 27 million by 2030 and 92 million by 2040, according to a recent analysis by PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), a global professional services firm that provides consulting and other services. PwC also found that the number of EV charger points in the U.S. is poised to grow from about 4 million today to an estimated 35 million in 2030.

In August, as part of its $7.5 billion program authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government allocated $521 million in grants to accelerate the expansion of EV infrastructure and support the growing adoption of EVs nationwide.

According to the Energy Department and Federal Highway Administration, $321 million of the funds will be allocated for 41 community projects that expand EV charging infrastructure, while $200 million will fund 10 corridor fast-charging projects.

Milwaukee will receive $15 million to install EV chargers at 53 sites, and Atlanta will receive $11.8 million to install a DC Fast Charging Hub at the city’s airport with 50 DC fast chargers, providing charging for rental cars, ride-share drivers and airport shuttles, as reported by Reuters.

Most c-store retailers have considered the demand for EV chargers and have already begun implementing them at their stores or are researching to determine if EV chargers are a good fit for their locations.

Creating An EV Charging Strategy

Before c-store retailers can add EV chargers to their forecourt, they must understand what the legislative landscape looks like and make sure chargers are something their customers are looking for.

When the Biden administration announced its goal for federal vehicle acquisitions to be 100% zero emission by 2035, California took the zero-emission agenda further by demanding that all new cars and light trucks sold in the state be zero emission by 2035.

Other states, including Washington and Oregon, have also adopted a version of California’s goal to transition new cars from gas to electric by 2035.

“However, the zero-emission vehicle decision in California has led many of the Section 177 states to consider or begin the process of opting out of the California program,” said John Eichberger, executive director of the Transportation Energy Institute. “It remains to be seen what happens with these other states who may wish to follow California’s lead in reducing emissions but may not be comfortable going so far as to mandate a vehicle technology.”

Retailers must consider where their stores are located, among other factors that may play a role in the success of EV chargers at their locations.

“An EV charging strategy should include assessing what kind of sites you have or want to have. That means understanding what the site use case is, the target customer and the corresponding amenities,” said Eichberger. “Is the retail location next to an exit ramp on a busy travel corridor? If so, the driver may be traveling relatively longer distances and need a full charge from a more depleted battery. This means a longer charge and longer dwell time — amenities that match up with this are prepared foods, snacks, beverages and bathrooms.”

Innovating With EV

CStore Decisions’ 2024 Chain of the Year, Pilot Company, with a travel center network that spans 900 locations across 44 states and five Canadian provinces, is building an EV charging network across the country from coast to coast, leveraging its nationwide footprint. It is in the process of installing 350-kilowatt EV fast chargers at up to 500 locations in partnership with General Motors.

“Consumer interest in EVs is still growing, and we’re here to match that demand,” said Brandon Trama, head of vehicle electrification and infrastructure at Pilot. “We’re on our way to building a reliable nationwide EV network that gives these drivers access to the same amenities they’ve become accustomed to over the years.”

Pilot has been among the first to enter the EV space in the travel center industry, and it’s committed to building a “first-of-its-kind, highway-based connected network with full amenities.”

“We were the first to open a NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula) -funded site to the public. From there, we’ve worked with the utilities and other stakeholders to work quickly, navigate new territory and help build essential charging infrastructure across our nationwide network,” Trama said.

As Pilot continues to build out its EV infrastructure, it gathers feedback from team members and guests and incorporates those insights to ensure it is offering a best-in-class experience.

“Since charging an EV takes a little longer, we are always looking at ways to enhance the in-store experience for our guests who may be spending a little more time at our locations,” Trama added. “All these things, and many others, are just part of what we do at Pilot as we aim to be the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys.”

GetGo, with 270 c-stores across five states, is another chain succeeding with EV. GetGo has strategically integrated EV charging stations at multiple locations to cater to the growing number of EV users.

Joel Hirschboeck, vice president of fuels at GetGo, stated that EV charging at the stores is performing exceptionally well. He has seen a notable increase in the usage of store charging stations, reflecting the growing number of EVs on the road and customers’ preference for GetGo’s convenient locations.

“The increase in usage is a positive indicator that more customers are choosing our stores not just for quick purchases but as a reliable destination for charging their vehicles,” he said. “This uptick has been consistent, showing that our decision to invest in EV infrastructure is paying off.”

As GetGo continues to make great strides with EV charging, the retailer is looking into how it can take this fueling option up a notch. Hirschboeck hopes to eventually integrate EV charging into GetGo’s operations, much like its traditional fuel services.

“Our goal is to make EV charging as convenient and accessible as fueling up with gas or diesel. This includes optimizing the layout of our stations to ensure that charging spots are easy to access and located near other essential services,” said Hirschboeck. “We are also continuing to explore partnerships with leading EV charging providers to offer reliable, high-speed charging options.”

At press time, Alimentation Couche-Tard was set to acquire GetGo in a deal expected to close in 2025. Its Circle K convenience stores have been actively expanding their EV network as well.

EV Trends

When it comes to adoption trends, there has been an increase in the number of charging sessions and the number of chargers in the convenience/fuel retailer business, noted Eichberger.

“In regard to the power level of charging stations being deployed, we have seen a flatlining of chargers under the 50-kilowatt power level,” said Eichberger. “However, we have seen a steady month-over-month increase in 50-99 kilowatt, 100-299 kilowatt and 300-plus kilowatt. One hundred to 299 kilowatt is the largest power level grouping with more than 4,299 chargers at last count.”

Additionally, there has been a reduction in average charging times, which is partially due to the increased presence of higher-range and modern EVs.

“These newer models are capable of drawing higher power, which allows them to charge more quickly,” said Hirschboeck. “This trend is contributing to the shorter charging sessions we’ve seen, enhancing the overall efficiency and throughput at our charging stations.”

The EV train is not slowing down any time soon, so there is plenty of opportunity, especially for retailers in the c-store industry who are not offering EV charging, to take some time, do research and implement EV charging, if it’s right for them.

“According to our recent survey, c-stores have the amenities that drivers want, and c-stores, by their very name, have the most convenient locations,” said Eichberger. “After analyzing charging sessions across the U.S., c-stores have the highest utilization rates of the major business verticals we track.”

Trama advised retailers interested in EV charging to invest in great partners and people.

“You’ll need partners who can solve puzzles and work shoulder to shoulder daily to make ambitious plans a reality,” he said.

Hirschboeck suggested that retailers should start small with one or two charging ports, work their way up, and perhaps partner with established providers to test their market and gather insight into the local demand for this service.

“This is a constantly evolving landscape, and we have plenty of evidence that tells us EVs are here to stay,” he said. “While we can’t predict the rate of adoption or how quickly EV users will start to integrate visits to convenience stores as a regular part of their day, we can look for new ways to uniquely connect to this group of consumers.”