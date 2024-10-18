Core-Mark’s Jason Nevin Receives Mike Roach Leadership Award

Core-Mark Operating Company (OpCo) President Jason Nevin was recently awarded with the 2024 Mike Roach Leadership Award at the International Foodservice Distributors Association’s (IFDA) Solutions Conference.

The Mike Roach Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding participant from each annual class of the IFDA Executive Development Program. Throughout the IFDA Executive Development Program, Nevin consistently demonstrated the exceptional qualities that the award recognizes. His classmates praised his ability to provide valuable insights, stimulate thoughtful discussions and communicate effectively within the group.

“It was clear from his classmates’ comments that Jason was the obvious choice for this year’s award,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “Jason was selected for the award for his insightful and thoughtful contributions to the group. His preparedness, industry passion and knack for drawing out critical learnings from his peers exemplify the leadership traits that Mike Roach championed throughout his career.”

The Mike Roach Leadership Award, established by IFDA and Ben E. Keith Foods, honors J. Michael Roach, a former president of Ben E. Keith Foods and a distinguished leader in the foodservice distribution industry. Roach served on the IFDA Board of Directors for 16 years, including two years as IFDA Chairman, making significant contributions to the industry throughout his career. The award recognizes outstanding participants in the IFDA Executive Development Program who embody the leadership qualities Roach personified, including exceptional communication, strong critical thinking, passion for people, visionary leadership and peer respect.

“I want to thank all those that believed in me and gave me the amazing opportunity to attend such a prestigious program. It is hard to put into words how much this means to me, I’m still a bit a loss for words and that is saying something for those that do know me,” said Nevins. “I think the biggest thing is how the award is determined that makes me excited and humbled at the same time. Getting recognized from some of the best people in our industry along with the program leadership folks just makes it so much more meaningful to me. My greatest appreciation goes out to you all.”

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is a trade organization representing the $382 billion foodservice distribution industry. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply of food and products to more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. daily.