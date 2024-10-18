Sheetz Breaks Ground on 500,000-Square-Foot Distribution Facility

Sheetz is preparing for its continued expansion into Ohio and Michigan with the announcement that it has broken ground on a new, 511,704-square-foot facility for food preparation and distribution in Findlay, Ohio.

The facility, which is expected to be functional by 2026, aims to lay the groundwork for the chain’s expansion in the region. According to Sheetz officials, the new facility will create more than 700 jobs over the next five years.

This marks the company’s third distribution center in the U.S., with the other two located in Claysburg, Pa., and Burlington, N.C.

Sheetz is also opening multiple new stores in the Toledo, Ohio area after opening its first site in September of this year.

“We are excited about the new jobs this facility will bring to Findlay and Hancock County,” Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said. “The support from local, county, and state leaders has been instrumental in making this project a reality. As we continue expanding across Ohio and Michigan, Findlay will be a key driver of our growth and future success.”

Growing Rapidly

Sheetz has not made its expansion plans a secret — in August, the chain opened its first site in Michigan, located in Romulus. Concurrently, the store opening was marked with three additional new sites in North Carolina and Virginia.

The chain announced plans in 2023 to open 75 new stores in Michigan over the next few years — its first expansion to a new state in nearly two decades.

Sheetz also just celebrated the opening of its 700th location in September, with its crowning site located in Columbus, Ohio. Over 70 years from its founding, the retailer has not only grown to 700 stores, but also employs over 25,000 employees across seven states.

“As a family, we are humbled to celebrate this remarkable milestone and are thankful to each and everyone of our employees, past and present, who have helped make this possible,” said Travis Sheetz. “Driven by a mission to constantly reinvent ourselves and put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business, I couldn’t be more excited about the future and our path to 1,000 stores.”

Sheetz operates locations throughout Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and now Michigan.