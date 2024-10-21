Amazon Launches New C-Store Format

Amazon Grocery is a small-concept companion to Whole Foods, aimed at consumers on the go.

Amazon has introduced its latest investment in the c-store space with the launch of Amazon Grocery, a 3,800-square-foot supermarket which was initially launched in Chicago’s upscale Near North Side neighborhood, reported Supermarket News.

The site previously served as a Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon, on the second floor of the One Chicago Building.

Inside, customers can find more than 3,500 products, most of which could be found in a full-sized Whole Foods store. The smaller format is designed for customers looking for grab-and-go items, in addition to grocery and convenience store staples.

The location boasts six aisles of packaged goods, a coffee bar, a cold drinks section, premade sandwiches, sushi and a baked goods case. It also features a kiosk for Amazon Prime members, where they can scan a QR code through the app to pay with their Amazon Prime account, in addition to an area where shoppers can make returns on their purchases from Amazon.

The move comes at a pivotal time for Amazon, as it continues to reassess its grocery and c-store segments. The company began opening Amazon Fresh locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Illinois after it was temporarily discontinued in 2023, bringing its total Amazon Fresh store count to 38.

Additionally, in September, Amazon-owned Whole Foods opened its first smaller-format store in New York City. While significantly smaller than a typical Whole Foods, the site is much larger than the Amazon Fresh format, standing at just over 9,000 square feet.

As Amazon continues to eye the c-store space, the company has noted that it plans to open two more Daily Shop locations in New York’s East Village and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods.

Amazon and Whole Foods will continue to collaborate in the grocery and c-store space, as Amazon has already announced that it will combine its three businesses — Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods — so that shoppers will be able to make purchases from each of those entities in one transaction.