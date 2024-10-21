Multiplying the Meat Snack Market

Flavor innovation, an eye on health trends and an array of more affordable meat snack products are paramount for meat snack success.

Often associated with convenience stores — after all, 41.8% of meat snack sales occur at c-stores, based on NielsenIQ (NIQ) data — meat snacks have evolved and grown over the years. The category has expanded to include innovative flavors, diverse textures and shapes, and even healthier varieties.

Currently, convenience store operators are following meat snack trends at large to keep the category fresh while adding value for inflation-weary customers.

Sales Trends and Promotions

Meat snacks reached $4.47 billion in sales across multiple channels including convenience for the past year, according to NIQ. Although relatively steady at a 0.7% dip, this is a slightly quicker regression from the previous year, which only saw a 0.3% dent.

Notably, this is a big difference from the 52 weeks ending Aug. 20, 2022, and Aug. 21, 2021, which saw dollar sales increases by 8.6% and 19%, respectively.

Unit sales, which amounted to 972 million for the year as of Aug. 17, have been on a downturn since the pandemic-era highs of 2021. This year, however, meat snack unit sales dropped at a slower 4% rate than 2023’s 9.2% fall.

This correlates with the average price per unit increasing by only 3.5% for the 52 weeks ending in August compared to the 9.8% jump witnessed in August 2023.

Hopefully, this price increase slowdown will continue, although inflation is still influencing customer purchases and meat snacks’ share of wallet.

“Inflation is absolutely playing a part, as well as just overall spending habits,” said Brenda Elsworth, chief operating officer of Pete’s Convenient Stores, which has 53 stores in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Units sold in 2024 at Pete’s are flat (up 1%), but customers are downsizing to more affordable, smaller meat snack products.

Matt Hamory, partner & managing director in the retail group at AlixPartners, noticed the same effect of trading down from more expensive varieties.

At Nouria, which operates 175 c-stores in six states, “inflation has shown a breaking point on bags of jerky. Going over $10 for a bag less than four ounces hurts sales,” said Meghann Eaton, category manager

at Nouria.

To help boost meat snack sales, Nouria is running two-fer deals with sticks and its private-label jerky.

Pete’s has also been running a two-fer promotion with meat sticks, and it has another promotion for meat snacks ready in Q4.

Innovation And The Health Effect

Like with many categories, innovation is spurring interest in the meat snack segment.

“Sticks are growing faster than jerky,” said Eaton. “(However), in sticks and jerky innovative flavors are showing higher growth while the originals have high volume but are flat.”

Nouria uses Coremark to source its meat snacks, but Eaton works with both local and national brands.

“I recently expanded my stick holding power and grew the whole category planogram to six feet,” she added.

Pete’s, too, sources its meat snacks from its wholesale company to stock an end cap along with a four-foot section in line above its ambient products.

“This four-foot section and the end cap combination is really helping us maintain and grow in this category,” said Elsworth.

She also revealed meat snacks are pairing well with cheese, according to the chain’s sales.

Many of the options customers are gravitating toward are flavors other than the more typical teriyaki and barbecue, such as spicy options, noted AlixPartners’ Hamory. “Chiles are a big theme.”

Additionally, retailers are seeing more format possibilities, including meat “chips,” as well as more sizes.

The number of retailers offering meat snacks is expanding, too. “Grocery stores are getting much more into this category — whereas it used to be mostly c-stores,” continued Hamory.

As c-stores look to stay the designated retailer for meat snacks, however, one of the questions that needs asking is how much the latest health trends should play into their planograms.

Eaton mentioned she has seen products boasting natural or fewer ingredients.

Pete’s tried offering plant-based options, but these didn’t fare well with its market base. “I’m not saying it doesn’t do well in other communities,” Elsworth elaborated, “but in our communities, it was not something our customers preferred.”

On the other hand, Hamory explained that the keto and paleo diets are having a significant impact on meat snack varieties.

For instance, there are more low-carb options for customers looking to avoid sugars found in some traditional flavors. There are also “more varieties of ‘less-processed’ snacks like jerkies or air-dried chips, rather than sausages,” he said.

Alternative meats such as chicken and turkey — as well as some fish varieties like salmon jerky — are making an appearance on the meat snack scene.

Hamory is also anticipating the possible effects that GLP-1 and other weight-loss drugs might have on the snacking category. Theories include a reduction in carb-oriented snacks such as chips and a shift to protein- and fat-based snacks like nuts and meats.

“Whether that overall buoys the meat snack category or just reduces their decline, relatively speaking, remains to be seen,” he said.