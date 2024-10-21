Royal Farms to Open New North Carolina Location

Royal Farms is unveiling is newest store, located in Washington, N.C., on Nov. 18. To celebrate the expansion, the store will host an exclusive “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening on Nov. 13-14, giving attendees the opportunity to explore the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the special soft opening menu. Free tickets are available here.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Washington, North Carolina, and bring the Royal Farms experience to this wonderful community,” said Staci Carr, district leader at Royal Farms. “This store opening represents our continued commitment to expanding in North Carolina, offering quality food and unmatched convenience to our customers. We look forward to being a key part of Washington and serving the community for many years to come.”

The Washington Royal Farms will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions, including Ethanol Free fuel dispensers. The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, providing round-the-clock access to freshly prepared fried chicken, made-to-order sandwiches, a wide range of breakfast options and premium fuel services.

To maximize every visit, Royal Farms encourages the Washington community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, offering fuel discounts, free coffee and special member-only offers.

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading the app, customers gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.