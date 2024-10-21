Yesway Adds Bitcoin ATMs to 45 Stores

Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway recently announced a partnership with CoinFlip, a digital currency platform company. Through the collaboration, CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks (also known as Bitcoin ATMs) can now be found at 45 Yesway and Allsup’s locations in Texas, South Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Iowa.

“When seeking new expansion locations, we look for partners who share our operating values and provide safe, clean and quality locations for customers to use our kiosks,” said Josh Allen, Group Vice President, Global Kiosks and International of CoinFlip. “Yesway embodies this customer and community-first ethos, and we could not be prouder to launch our partnership with them in these five states. Having a convenient, simplified and secure way to buy and sell your cryptocurrency is critically important if we want all people to share in the benefits of the digital economy. Yesway recognizes the value of and importance of this to its customers and CoinFlip is thrilled to be part of the Yesway and Allsup’s community.”

“We look forward to introducing CoinFlip to our customers seeking to purchase Bitcoin and seven other, different, cryptocurrencies,” said Alan Adato, Yesway’s Senior Manager of Merchandising and Procurement. “As one of the world’s largest operators of cryptocurrency kiosks, CoinFlip will provide our Yesway and Allsup’s customers the convenience of a seamless experience for buying or selling digital currencies.”

Founded in 2015 on the principles of quality, service, cleanliness and value, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores operating under the Yesway and Allsup’s brand across nine states — Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Owned by Brookwood Financial Partners LLC’s BW Gas & Convenience Funds, Yesway today is the 12th largest convenience store operator in the U.S.

CoinFlip operates the world’s largest network of digital currency kiosks by transaction volume, with more than 5,000 kiosks across nine countries: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, Brazil and Mexico.