Casey’s Secures Naming Rights to Iowa Arena

Casey’s, known for being the third-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S., is getting its name out there even more — recently, the chain signed a 10-year agreement with Polk County and Oak View Group which grants Casey’s naming rights to the 15,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in Des Moines, Iowa.

Effective July 1, 2025, Wells Fargo Arena will officially transition to be known as Casey’s Center.

“The board of supervisors takes pride in the impressive accomplishments of the Iowa Events Center and Arena over the last 20 years and the substantial impact it has had on our community. We are thrilled to have Casey’s as our next branding partner for the arena,” said board chair Angela Connolly, Polk County Board of Supervisors in a recent statement. “They are a home-grown company with a footprint in all corners of our state. Their reputation for being a dedicated community partner is well known and exactly what we were hoping for in our next naming partner. Together, we, along with our operators Oak View Group, look forward to generating numerous unforgettable experiences in Casey’s Center over the coming decade.”

Casey’s has operated in Iowa for 60 years and currently employs more than 10,000 people across 550 stores in the state, making it an ideal candidate for the naming rights. Along with the rights, fans will be able to find the retailer’s signature pizza and other Casey’s-branded snacks in the stadium.

“As Casey’s grows and evolves, we are thrilled to share that Casey’s Center will be coming in July 2025 and we can’t wait to engage with our fans, guests and community in new ways. This venue holds significant importance for many across Iowa, the Midwest and beyond, and we’re grateful to be part of the popular sporting and entertainment events hosted here,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO, Casey’s. “We appreciate the partnership with the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Oak View Group and the Iowa Events Center team, and we look forward to the exciting things ahead over the coming decade at Casey’s Center.”

Over the past 20 years, the arena has become a premier destination in the Midwest with over 10 million guests. The most recently completed fiscal year, from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 was a great year for live sports and entertainment at the Polk County venue with back-to-back sold out nights with Zach Bryan, Shania Twain and Fall Out Boy, an explosion of comedy acts like Adam Sandler, Katt Williams, Nate Bargatze and Tom Segura, and a sold-out basketball doubleheader with the University of Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Casey’s will take over for the previous naming rights partner, Wells Fargo, after the company opted not to renew its agreement.