EG America Awards Employee with $40,000 Sweepstakes Prize

The "Be Our Best for Our Guests" sweepstakes took place across EG America's 10 c-store brands.

EG America, which operates more than 1,500 c-stores across the country, including Loaf N’ Jug, recently held an employee sweepstakes promotion, through which the company awarded Jillian Mayer, guest service leader at a South Dakota Loaf N’ Jug, with $40,000 in cash as the grand prize winner of its “Be Our Best for our Guests” sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is one of many ways the company recognizes team members who go above and beyond for guests and contribute to creating a collaborative and engaging work environment across its 10 convenience store brands, which include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Mayer and her colleagues were paid a surprise visit by the company’s divisional vice president, Heather Warren, while working their shift at the Loaf ‘N Jug store on North Main Street. She qualified for the grand prize because her store received a high guest experience score and significantly increased sales over the past year.

“Jillian and the team here in Spearfish are truly dedicated and take pride in what they do inside this store, every day,” said Heather Warren. “They work hard and are very involved with the community, and in fact, they know most of our guests by name. It’s truly a pleasure to present Jillian with this award.”

Since the inception of the sweepstakes in 2022, the company was rewarded team members with once-in-a-lifetime prizes including $10,000 shopping sprees, VIP NASCAR and NBA All Star weekend experiences, tickets to the MTV Music Awards, Disney World and Super Bowl, and even a brand-new Jeep Cherokee Latitude, which was last year’s grand prize.

“Recognizing our hard-working team members has always been a part of what we do here at EG America,” said Mike Limoges, senior vice president of store operations at EG America. “Our store team members not only support our guests, but they drive the success of our business and our mission to become the top one-stop convenience destination.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the US.