Financing the Future

As c-store chains look to participate in the active merger and acquisition landscape, they must have a secure financial plan and growth strategy.

It comes as no surprise to convenience store retailers anymore to see news regarding an acquisition in the industry. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are on the rise, and each time, retailers must consider if and how they affect their own business, as well as where they see their chain years down the line.

C-store operators in it for the long haul need a sound financial strategy to accomplish their goals, be they new builds, upgrades or acquiring existing locations.

Evaluating ROI

There’s no point to initializing an upgrade, acquisition or new build, however, without first evaluating the return on investment (ROI) — a factor largely influenced by location.

“Evaluating a remodel can be a crap shoot unless you know you already have a successfully profitable store with an A location; then it is obvious that increasing the size of the store, and the products and offerings, will generate additional cash flow,” said Terry Monroe, president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors.

In these situations, he continued, it’s clear that the retailer should move forward with the building expansion or updating the store.

“The trickier part comes when you have a good store, and you are wanting to create a great store. In those situations, you should look at your location first. Was it an A location in the beginning and now it has declined to a B location? If that is the case, all the expansion and remodeling won’t make a difference because the location has diminished in its quality,” Monroe said.

Of course, evaluating the location aligns with evaluating market conditions and brand identity.

Global Partners LP, with 1,700 stores — over 370 of which are company owned — in nine states, is no stranger to financing growth. The company’s umbrella encompasses a number of banners, including Alltown Fresh, Honey Farms, XtraMart and more.

“When considering new investments or upgrades, we carefully analyze financial data and market conditions to make sure they fit with our growth plans,” said Reid Lamberty, senior communications advisor, Global Partners.

Global Partners has financed many acquisitions and upgrades in order to develop its brands and improve its operations.

One of its most recent endeavors, in fact, occurred last year when Global Partners acquired 64 Houston-area stores in a joint venture with Exxon and rebranded them under its Honey Farms banner.

However, strategies are allowed to change with time, fresh data and new perspectives.

“For example, we’re focusing on a few key brands, with Alltown Fresh being our main one, as it approaches its fifth anniversary. We’ve recently realigned our strategy to better support this brand and improve overall effectiveness,” said Lamberty.

A prominent factor to take into account when considering financing new builds is the rising cost of labor and supplies.

With this, Monroe noted, the store has to generate more income to account for the store’s increased breakeven dollar amount.

“… With interest being higher now than it was several years ago, you are taking a bigger risk building a new store, which is why it is generally a better deal to acquire an operating convenience store and remodel and improve it rather than build a new store,” he continued.

Securing Financing

Global Partners plans to expand into new markets, optimize locations and enhance its brand portfolio through strategic acquisitions and operational improvements.

Typically, c-stores finance these growth efforts through a mix of loans, investments and partnerships, noted Lamberty.

Small and medium-sized chains, though, are likely to use regional and local banks for financing purposes.

“I have owners with 50-plus stores, and this is the only kind of financing they use,” said Monroe. “Generally, if an owner/operator has been in business for a considerable amount of time they will have a relationship with a local bank and will use them.”

Still, some retailers may have to occasionally leave their area to see a regional lender or larger bank.

Smaller operators face unique challenges when securing financing.

For example, a small local retailer looking to acquire a 10-store chain, even if they have a relationship with the bank, is restricted on how much money they can borrow from said local or community bank.

They may have to acquire only two or three stores at a time.

And for c-store retailers in general, most bankers, according to Monroe, don’t understand the convenience store business.

“I have owners of 25-plus stores get a call from their banker saying they cannot believe how far down their sales are over the previous year even though they were highly profitable, because the banker was looking at gross sales and did not understand the reason the sales were down was because the price of gasoline went down. The store was just as profitable as last year and maybe more profitable, but the price of gasoline had dropped,” he continued.

He advised c-store retailers to secure a banker familiar with the industry who understands the fuel business and stay with them in the long term.