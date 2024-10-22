Hunt Brothers Brings Back Italian Trio Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza has announced the return of the Italian Trio Pizza for participating store partners. The Italian Trio Pizza this fall will feature Hunt Brothers’ original crust, signature tomato sauce and 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheese.

The pizza is topped with Italian sausage, cured salami, cup and char pepperoni and a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers’ secret blend of Italian seasoning. Preparation is finished by topping with the company’s signature Just Rite Spice prior to baking.

Hunt Brothers Pizza puts its own flavorful spin on the fan-favorite classic three meat style with the Italian Trio Pizza. First introduced in 2023 with an herbal seasoned crust, the pizza is to be served with the brand’s staple original crust for the first time. Hunt Brothers Pizza’s partners can offer a whole 12-inch pizza or Hunk A Pizza(1/4 of a 12-inch pizza) of the Italian Trio Pizza while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Italian Trio Pizza following the incredible response it received last year,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “Our LTO program continues to be a revenue driver for our c-store partners, and we look forward to giving our consumers yet another reason to visit their local c-stores.”

The Hunt Brothers Pizza LTO program consistently supports an increase in foot traffic and profits for thousands of c-store partners through made-to-order and grab-and-go sales.

With more than 10,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry.