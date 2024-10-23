Onvo Opens New Travel Plaza, Launches Made-to-Order Food Program

The new facility marks an exciting milestone for the retailer as it enhances its foodservice operations.

Onvo recently celebrated the grand opening of its new plaza in Pottsville, Pa. The plaza will showcase Onvo’s innovative approach to food and travel while providing travelers with comforts like plentiful fueling stations, showers, laundry facilities and much more.

Onvo’s newest travel plaza marks a significant milestone as they introduce their first made-to-order food program, “Food on the Fly,” featuring the Craverito, a signature burrito, as well as bowls and quesadillas. The plaza will also serve a new line of handcrafted coffee, espresso and lattes. It will also house an Onvo convenience store and Burger King with comfortable and expansive seating and all the amenities travelers expect from Onvo.

“We’ve worked hard to develop a food program to provide travelers more choice when they’re on the road,” said Sonny Singh, Co-Founder, Onvo. “Our Food on the Fly market will feature foods from healthy to indulgent, including Onvo’s flagship product, a toasted burrito called the Craverito. We’ll also serve customers a new line of handcrafted coffee, espresso, and lattes, another first for Onvo. We look forward to providing the most delicious and accessible menu in the travel market.”

The facility will be a welcome respite for truckers and travelers, which they know they can expect from Onvo. It will be Onvo’s largest location to date — a 9,961-square-foot building with three showers and laundry facilities — with everything you expect when you decide to make Onvo a stop along the way, and even more than you’re used to.

The plaza will feature a hotel, the first of its kind in the area, with a target opening in 2025.

Whether you’re gassing up or getting charged, you can fuel your trip at the new Onvo plaza. It currently has 36 truck parking spots, and an additional 80 will be added soon.

There are 10 gas-fueling lanes, six high-flow diesel pumps, and four fast-charging EV locations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The EV charging location will come online in 2025.

It will also be home to Onvo’s first dog park, the Barking Lot.

“Onvo’s new plaza is the first of its kind development in the community,” said Jeff Byard, Chief Operating Officer, Onvo. “No other facility offers the ability to stay, eat, and relax as you travel — whether going to your next meeting, hauling your next load or getting away with the family.”

“Our new plaza will provide comfort for truckers and travelers on long journeys, featuring food, fuel, showers and laundry facilities,” said Sue Gordon, General Manager, Onvo. “Exactly what you expect when you approach the Onvo owl on your ride.”

Onvo has grown up in northeastern Pennsylvania, and with the opening of the Pottsville plaza, they’re focused on giving back. They’re donating to Schuylkill Community Action’s Schuylkill Food Network, AMVETS Gordon Memorial Park and the local fire station.

“As we join the community, we want to introduce ourselves to those who make a difference every day by delivering free food and drinks to various local institutions, including police stations, libraries, fire stations and others,” said Sonny Singh, Co-Founder, Onvo.

In addition to giving back to the community, Onvo is creating jobs and fueling businesses. The new travel plaza will create 75 jobs — not including the hotel project — and its key location among the business community will make it easier for truckers and work travelers to get the food and fuel they need to deliver for their customers and clients.

“Onvo is your companion for every journey, whether your destination is near or far,” said Sonny Singh, Co-Founder, Onvo. “Onvo is attentive, entrusted with a job it takes very, very seriously. Its wide eyes watch over its home, ensuring everything is as it is meant to be; inviting and pleasant. Onvo’s ultimate goal is to offer a comforting place for you — a champion of the roadways — to stop, relax, and maybe treat yourself to a freshly brewed coffee because you’ve only had one cup today anyway. The name Onvo represents a commitment to creating a positive impact through great customer service, community engagement, and quality products.”