Parker’s Raises $400,000 at Annual Charity Golf Event

Parker’s Kitchen recently held its 12th annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament at The Landings in Savannah, Ga., through which the company raised a record $400,000 to support local schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

On Oct. 21, 280 golfers teed off on the Magnolia and Marshwood championship courses at The Landings for the popular scramble-format tournament. In 2022, Parker’s Kitchen expanded the tournament’s field of play across two courses to meet the overwhelming popularity of the charity event, which has sold out every year since its inception.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to raise $400,000 to support local schools in communities throughout our corporate footprint,” said Parker’s Kitchen President Brandon Hofmann. “We look forward to presenting Fueling the Community checks to various school systems in the coming months and making a positive impact throughout the region.”

Since the Fueling the Community charitable initiative was originally founded in 2011, the company has donated a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Over the past 13 years, Parker’s Kitchen has given more than $2.5 million to area schools.

“At Parker’s Kitchen, we know education has the power to reduce crime, increase opportunity and uplift communities,” said Olivia Parker, Parker’s Kitchen Outreach and Communications Manager. “We’re incredibly grateful for the generous support of our tournament sponsors and for everyone who took the time to play for a great cause.”

In addition to golf, the 2024 Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament featured a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, raffle drawings and an awards ceremony. The NCS/Truist team earned top honors at the golf tournament, with a 23-under-par final score. The Pinyan Company team claimed second place, and the J.M. Wilson Electric team took home third place honors.

Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s Kitchen is one of the most generous companies in the convenience store industry and in the Southeast. Over the past eight year, the company has donated more than $30 million to make a transformative impact in four key areas, including supporting education, expanding access to healthcare, fighting hunger and celebrating heroes.

Parker’s Kitchen also endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., and made a record $5 million donation to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. The Parker’s Community Fund, which was created in 2021 by a major donation from Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker, also provided critical funding for Union Mission to open the Parker House for Women in Savannah, Ga., the region’s first facility for women experiencing homelessness.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen employs more than 1,600 people and completes more than one million transactions weekly.