Say Goodbye to Employee Theft

Sponsored by Loomis.

Convenience store operators face the challenge of managing employees working with cash, often leading to theft and decreased operational efficiency. As a solution, many operators are choosing to adopt innovative cash-handling technology giving them total control of all the cash that flows through their stores.

“Convenience store operators deal with a large volume of small transactions, and without automation, managing cash can be time-consuming and prone to errors,” says Tim Adair, vice president of sales for Loomis SafePoint. “Our Titan recyclers automate the entire process, from building tills to preparing bank deposits which saves operators valuable time and reduces human error.”

Loomis’ SafePoint Titan® cash recyclers are revolutionizing cash management in cash-intensive environments by simplifying start-of-shift and end-of-shift procedures while providing enhanced security and real-time visibility.

Titan recyclers automate the creation of starting tills, which typically requires manual counting and reconciliation at the beginning and end of each shift. “In just 45 seconds, the recycler builds a registered fund, allowing staff to focus on more important tasks like customer service and inventory management,” Adair says. This automation eliminates the need for manual cash handling, reducing the risk of discrepancies and helping operators avoid shortage issues.

Employee theft is a common issue in cash-heavy environments like convenience stores, particularly during high-turnover periods or overnight shifts. The Titan recycler’s advanced security features help mitigate these risks. “Every bill and coin are electronically tracked from the moment it enters the machine,” Adair says. “Employees can’t manipulate the system, and all transactions are logged for later review, virtually eliminating opportunities for theft.”

The SafePoint Titan® recyclers also provide greater oversight through its real-time reporting capabilities. Store managers can access the Loomis Direct portal to review all cash-related activities from any location. “Operators overseeing multiple stores no longer have to be on-site to monitor cash flow,” Adair says. “They can log in from anywhere and get a complete picture of what’s happening at each location, whether for reconciliation purposes or to investigate potential losses.”

Another benefit of the SafePoint Titan® recyclers is their ability to recycle small denomination bills and coins. “Instead of sending all the cash to the bank, the machine keeps smaller bills and coins for the next till,” Adair says. “This recycling feature ensures the store is always ready with the cash it needs while sending larger denominations to the bank.”

For operators handling high cash volumes, such as larger truck stops or convenience stores with multiple registers, Loomis offers different models of the Titan R to accommodate various business sizes. The largest model, the Titan R9, is ideal for high-volume locations, while smaller stores can benefit from the Titan R4. Regardless of the model, all units offer the same level of automation, security, and visibility.

From installation and training to real-time reporting and cash pickups, Loomis supports operators throughout the entire lifecycle of the machine, providing a full-service approach with its SafePoint Titan® recyclers. “We view ourselves as long-term partners,” Adair says. “We tailor the solution to each customer’s specific needs, ensuring that the system works not just for Loomis but also for the store operator.”

By Drew Filipski