CITGO Raises $1 Million for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CITGO recently held its annual charity golf outing, which supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This year, the company raised a record-breaking $1 million for the non-profit. Other CITGO-sponsored MDA events during the year, including refinery and terminal golf tournaments and bowling events, raised an additional $2.5 million through October.

“The funds raised at this event go to research, MDA care centers, summer camp and many other services that help people with neuromuscular disease lead more normal lives,” said Karl Schmidt, CITGO Vice President, Supply and Marketing. “As a company we believe deeply in MDA’s mission and will continue supporting MDA and the vital research and services it provides. A big thank you to our sponsors and golfers who helped us reach this recording-breaking goal.”

CITGO has partnered with MDA for 38 years, and with the help of CITGO customers, business partners and employees, has raised more than $272 million since the partnership began in 1986.

MDA is the No. 1 voluntary health organization in the U.S. for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For more than 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA’s mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

