Global Partners Launches E-ZPass Enabled Payment Service in Eight States

Customers can now pay via text at more than 300 sites.

Global Partners has partnered with PayByCar, a mobile payments company that provides pay-by-text payment solutions at c-stores in Massachusetts, to extend the company’s program to more than 300 Global Partners sites across New England, New York and Virginia.

“As the nation’s first and only provider of an in-vehicle pay-by-text solution that leverages the millions of E-ZPass transponders, PayByCar is proud to announce our expansion of pay-by-text services at Global Partners’ over 300 retail, fuel and convenience locations by the end of 2025,” said Kevin Condon, CEO and Founder of PayByCar.

In July 2024, PayByCar expanded its “Driven by E-ZPass” non-toll payment program across the 20-state E-ZPass Group network. This allows over 59 million E-ZPass transponder owners to register on the PayByCar website and conveniently pay for fuel without touching the gas station keypad, using their transponders. For vehicles without a toll transponder, PayByCar offers its own non-toll sticker for easy enrollment.

At participating c-stores, PayByCar recognizes the vehicle transponder and sends a text message to the driver’s phone. The driver simply replies with a pump number, and PayByCar automatically activates the pump, processes the transaction, PayByCar then automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges the card on file, and sends customers an electronic receipt.

“At Global Partners, we are always looking for new ways to delight our guests and elevate their experience,” said Mark Cosenza, Senior Vice President at Global Partners LP. “We’re excited to expand PayByCar across our footprint, providing our guests with the exceptional convenience and innovation they expect and deserve,” Cosenza added.

Global Partners operates approximately 370 company-owned fueling stations and convenience markets across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Houston, Texas. These include its family of brands, Alltown Fresh, Alltown, Xtramart, Honey Farms and Jiffy Mart. PayByCar will be available in locations across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and Virginia.