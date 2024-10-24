Spinx Reveals New C-Store Concept

South Carolina-based Spinx has launched a completely new c-store concept in Greenville, S.C., under the Spinx Market & Eatery banner. Located right in the heart of downtown Greenville, the new format leverages the chain’s strengths of being a go-to local staple, while expanding foodservice, everyday essentials and local specialities.

“As a new concept by the Spinx Co., the Spinx Market shares the same mission of being a friendly, local company that makes people’s lives easier,” the company shared in a recent statement.

In order to further engage with its community, Spinx has made a number of partnerships to display local and seasonal items, including collaborations with Methodical Coffee, Double Stamp Brewery, Carolina Honey Bee, Twin Creeks Lavender, Common Pops, Dottie’s Toffee, Project Host, Soteria and many more.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Spinx Market & Eatery to downtown Greenville,” said Steve Spinks, president and CEO of The Spinx Co.. “Our mission is to make people’s lives easier, and that means evolving to meet customers changing needs. This new concept offers a welcoming space where locals and visitors alike can find what they need, whether it’s a quick snack, a legendary chicken biscuit or a refreshing beverage. We’re committed to being a good neighbor and providing an elevated shopping experience that makes life a little bit easier for everyone.”

What’s On The Menu?

The new Spinx Market will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Its kitchen will be operational from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Once the kitchen is closed, grab-and-go options will be available until the doors are locked.

On the Spinx Market menu is a variety of returning favorites, including the chain’s signature fried chicken, as well as some newcomers like paninis, flatbreads, salads, pastries and desserts.

The site of the Spinx Market dates back to 1884 and was used as a gas station in 1935. The reimagined store seeks to pay homage to the former Sinclair Service Station by incorporating their unique features in its design, the company noted.

For the construction of this new concept, The Spinx Co. worked with general contractor Trehel Corp. and architecture firm SHLTR.

Today, Spinx operates more than 80 locations throughout South Carolina, and employs more than 1,400 people. The new Spinx Market concept adds to its rich footprint, ensuring that customers in all of its markets will be able to find what they are looking for.