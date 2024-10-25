Love’s Hits Milestone With Two New Travel Stops

Love’s opened new travel stops in Wichita, Kans., and Hattiesburg, Miss., in the Great Plains and Southeast. With the addition of these locations, Love’s surpasses the milestone of 650 stores during its 60th anniversary year.

The Wichita travel stop, located off Interstate 135 at 1504 E. 21st St., is one of Love’s largest stores to date and helps meet a big need for truck parking and other pro driver services in the Wichita metro area. This location adds 122 truck parking spaces and a Speedco truck maintenance shop with truck wash services, set to open next month. In addition to Love’s Fresh Kitchen with food offerings prepared daily, this travel stop includes an Arby’s and Dunkin’, national quick service restaurant partners with more growth opportunities for Love’s.

The Hattiesburg travel stop off Interstate 59 and Highway 98 at 283 Ira Hudson Road adds 84 truck parking spaces, and like the Wichita location, adds pro driver services to an area previously without a national travel stop presence. Located along a major travel corridor to the Gulf Coast and near recreational attractions such as De Soto National Forest, this store is a strategic addition for Love’s growing RV network, with six RV hookups, RV dump service, private showers, Wi-Fi service and more. Love’s food offerings in Hattiesburg include Love’s Fresh Kitchen and an Arby’s restaurant.

Other services include:

Wichita

Nearly 12,000 square feet

Approximately 150 jobs added

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

71 car parking spaces

Three RV hookups and RV dump

Dog park

Hattiesburg

More than 10,000 square feet

Approximately 120 jobs added

Eight diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

52 car parking spaces

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening of these travel stops, Love’s will donate $5,000 each to Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center in Wichita and United Way of Southeast Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Love’s opened in 1964 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states.