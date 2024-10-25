Maverik and Kum & Go Launch Round-Up Campaign

The round-up campaign allows customers to donate to Feeding America at Maverik and Kum & Go c-stores.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop and Kum & Go (K&G) have launched their fourth annual “Round Up Your Change” campaign in support of Feeding America, where customers are invited to round up their in-store cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar — or contribute even more. Donations will support the movement to end hunger in the local communities where Maverik and K&G operate, spanning the Midwest to the West Coast.

“Our hearts are full as we launch this year’s Round Up Your Change campaign, knowing that every dollar rounded up will support our neighbors experiencing food insecurity in the communities we serve,” said Maverik’s CEO and Chief Adventure Guide, Crystal Maggelet. “Expanding our reach across our full 20-state combined footprint this year allows us to support even more members of our extended Maverik family.”

Customers are encouraged to round up their credit or cash transactions at any Maverik or K&G store through Dec. 4. Maverik customers have the option to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar or donate even more. K&G customers can round up transactions to the nearest dollar. Ninety percent of donations raised will stay local to the community where the donation was made, with the remaining funds supporting the activities of the Feeding America national organization.

Committed to the movement to end hunger, Maverik is a longstanding supporter of the Feeding America nationwide network. Maggelet recently kicked off this year’s giving presenting Feeding America with a $1 million donation check during an event celebrating Maverik’s significant expansion milestones. In 2023, Maverik donated more than $573,000 to Feeding America, equivalent to 5.7 million meals.

Maverik has also been hard at work expanding its Food Rescue Donation Program, rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to local Feeding America partner food banks. Since this program was established in 2021, Maverik has donated more than 3.2 million pounds of surplus food, the equivalent of nearly 2.7 million meals, to people facing hunger in its communities. The program is currently active in over 370 stores in 16 states across the combined Maverik and K&G footprints.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop has over 500 locations and growing across 13 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Kum & Go serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 840 locations across 20 states and growing.