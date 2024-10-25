Stewart’s Launches New Breakfast Sandwich

Stewart's new sandwich is made of sausage, egg, cheese and waffles.

Stewart’s Shops decided to introduce a hot new breakfast sandwich — a delicious Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wafflewich.

Customers who enjoyed the Spicy Chicken Wafflewich are going to love this delicious Stewart’s addition. It’s an ideal balance of sweet and savory, with maple waffles, savory sausage, fluffy eggs and melty cheese in every bite.

For only $4.99 this Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wafflewich is a budget-friendly option for everyone. This grab-and-go hot sandwich works for customers on the road.

The Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wafflewich stands out in the warmers with a yellow eye-catching label. It’s a great pairing with morning coffee.