7-Eleven Plans for 500 New Stores

After a year filled with rumors and acquisition talks, 7-Eleven has doubled down on its internal focus, recently announcing that its plans to open 500 new stores from 2025-2027, according to 7&i’s recent investor presentation.

The rollout will be phased, with the company focusing on its “New Standard” format stores, which place a greater emphasis on foodservice, delivery and proprietary products. The “New Standard” format comes after the retailer’s “Evolution” store trial, which was introduced in 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

“We plan to open 125 of these new stores in 2025, and we are ramping up and growing our pipeline with plans to open over 500 of these new stores by 2027,” said 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto on the investor call.

DePinto noted that these new stores were formulated with customers top-of-mind, ensuring that feedback from the “Evolution” store phase were implemented in the next rollout.

“Our new store standard, and these new-format stores, are performing better than our existing portfolio in both merchandise sales and traffic, delivering 13% higher same-store sales in the first year of opening,” he continued. “We’re projecting that at full maturity, four years, that these new standard-store sales will further increase by 30% to $8,219 average per store day.”

In addition to expanding its network with new sites, Seven & i also noted that the company is looking at underperforming stores, with the potential to shutter locations that are not operating up to the company’s current standards.

Earlier this month, 7-Eleven announced plans to close 444 locations by the end of the year, which would provide nearly $30 million in operating income benefit, with a one-time gain of $520 million, according to an earlier earnings call.

The retailer noted in the call that “pullback in consumer spending has persisted beyond prior expectations,” noting inflation as one of the primary causes.

“Through execution of strategic priorities, (the) 7-Eleven business will return to growth in 2025 and beyond,” the call continued.

The Canadian Elephant in the Room

All of these operational changes from 7&i come during a hectic time for the company, as Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard is making a run for the title of largest c-store chain in the world.

In August, Couche-Tard shocked the c-store industry when it lofted a friendly proposal to acquire 7-Eleven for roughly $39 billion.

“Couche-Tard has deep respect for 7&i and the business it has built in Japan and around the world, including its operating model, franchisee network and brand,” Couche-Tard noted at the time in a statement. “We continue to have strong conviction that a combination with 7&i has clear strategic and financial benefits for both companies’ customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders. We believe that, working together, we can successfully reach and complete a mutually agreeable transaction.”

However, 7&i was not satisfied with the initial offer, stating that the Canadian company’s proposal “grossly undervalues (the) company’s intrinsic value and opportunities to unlock that value,” according to a release from 7&i.

However, according to Reuters, Couche-Tard has now offered a revised bid of about $47 billion — a 22% jump from its previous offer.

If the offer is accepted, it would result in the largest-ever overseas buyout of a Japanese company.

7-Eleven currently operates 13,229 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and has a presence in 47 of the 50 top markets, the company reported in its most recent investor presentation.