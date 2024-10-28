Royal Farms Donates to Support Fire Relief Efforts in its Community

Royal Farms recently made a donation to the Hampden Community Council to support the victims and families affected by a recent devastating five-alarm fire that swept through multiple homes in the Hampden neighborhood on Oct. 15. The donation is aimed at providing relief to those displaced or injured in the fire, which resulted in significant damage to homes and affected the lives of many local families.

“At Royal Farms, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve and being a good neighbor,” said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations at Royal Farms. “The Hampden fire has had a profound impact on local families, and we hope this donation will provide some relief during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with Hampden as they work to recover and rebuild.”

The donation will be used to directly assist the families and individuals who were injured or displaced by the fire. The Hampden Community Council, a local organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents, will work with affected families to ensure that the funds are distributed where they are most needed.

“Many individuals donate not for recognition or to meet a ‘goal’ but because it’s the right thing to do when your neighbor loses the roof over their head,” said Blaise Ahearn, Executive Board Member at Hampden Community Council. “Thus far we have seen donations from residents & businesses far and wide. The recent donation from Royal Farms will have a significant impact on the relief we will be able to provide these families. It is inspiring to see this level of support. Our only hope is that the long road to recovery for these families is shortened due to the generosity of their community.”

In recognition of the incredible work by first responders, Royal Farms will continue to offer free coffee to all first responders each time they visit any of its locations.

“We stand by our heroes and the Hampden community as they heal and rebuild, and we are honored to be part of the effort to bring comfort to those in need,” the retailer noted in a statement.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.