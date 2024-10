A classic campfire treat reimagined, Ruby Jewel S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich is a combination of double-chocolate marshmallow cookies and honey graham ice cream, crafted with real graham crackers. Packaged in a single-serve pouch, Ruby Jewel S’mores is perfect for on-the-go enjoyment. S’mores offers rich, chocolatey goodness, marshmallowy magic and honey graham perfection in every bite.

Ruby Jewel

www.rubyjewel.com