7-Eleven Teams up With Mike’s Hot Honey for LTOs

The new sweet and spicy offerings are available at Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits and Speedy Café locations.

7-Eleven has announced a new collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, through which the companies will introduce exclusive limited time offers (LTOs) at 7-Eleven’s Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits and Speedy Café locations.

Raise the Roost restaurants are turning up the heat with two new meal deals. Customers can start the morning with the Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Meal Deal, featuring a Raise the Roost signature double hand-breaded chicken tender drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey on a buttery home-style biscuit, paired with a large coffee for just $3.99.

For lunch or dinner, customers can try the Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal made with double hand-breaded chicken tenders on a buttered brioche bun, topped with Mike’s Hot Honey, served with a Big Gulp drink for just $6.

“We’re always on the lookout for the next flavor craze that our fans love, and this sweet-and-spicy collab with Mike’s Hot Honey is exactly that,” said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. “With limited-time offerings like the Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal or Mike’s Hot Honey Boneless Wings, we’re giving our customers a bold, flavorful twist on their favorite items – all at a great value.”

At Speedy Café locations, Mike’s Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza turns a classic favorite into a flavor-packed delight, combining savory pepperoni and melty cheese with sweet spice. Speedy Rewards members can get juicy boneless wings coated in Mike’s Hot Honey with the 8-piece Mike’s Hot Honey Boneless Wings for $5.

“Chicken and pizza are two of the most popular pairings for Mike’s Hot Honey,” said founder Mike Kurtz. “We’re thrilled that this delicious flavor combination will be available at Speedy Café and Raise the Roost restaurants around the country, and we are proud to be associated with such an iconic and well-known brand like 7-Eleven.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.