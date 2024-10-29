GATE Petroleum Rolls Out New Retail Platform

The company partnered with Invenco by GVR to introduce the Passport Retail Platform at all 72 stores.

GATE Petroleum Co. has awarded Invenco by GVR a technology contract for its Passport Retail Platform following an extensive, years-long comparison review of point of sale (POS) options for its c-stores.

GATE’s selection of Invenco by GVR’s Passport platform came after careful consideration and review of the competitive landscape. The company’s selection was made based on several key attributes, including the ability to seamlessly control both Wayne and Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) dispensers as well as remotely manage and monitor all stores with Passport Instore.

GATE also cited Guardian Fueling Solutions, who played a key role in the sale, installation and support process throughout the six-month rollout.

GATE recently completed its Passport rollout at all 72 current stores, and will be adding made-to-order (MTO) foodservice to over 30 locations in the coming months. All future GATE sites will be installed with GVR Encore 700 fuel dispensers.

The Passport Retail Platform offers convenience retailers a seamless way to cater to customers who crave loyalty, self-checkout and MTO food ordering. The easy user interface allows new employees to train in 20 minutes or less. In some cases, employees can even train themselves using the robust Passport Resource Center. With the industry-leading 24/7 help desk, businesses powered with Passport are never alone.

“Partnering with GATE represents another significant milestone on our journey to redefine convenience, together — and we look forward to driving innovation and achieving exceptional results with them,” said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR. “This contract underscores the strength of Passport and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

“Providing the best service to our customers is a foundation of GATE’s business. This includes ensuring a seamless technology experience in stores and at the pump,” said John Cockerham, vice president of operations for GATE. “After reviewing the available options, we determined that Invenco by GVR’s connected and integrated offerings met the high standards we expect for technology partners, in particular their ability to play a more agnostic role integrating with legacy programs.”