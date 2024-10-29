Love’s Partners with ONRAMP for Payment Processing

The partnership allows Love's to offer a more streamlined payment system for truckers and fleet operators.

Love’s Travel Stops recently entered into a new agreement with ONRAMP, a provider of innovative payment processing solutions. The collaboration aims to prevent fraud and improve payment experiences for the trucking and transportation sectors.

The agreement between ONRAMP and Love’s is designed to provide truck drivers, fleet operators and logistics companies

more efficient, secure and seamless payment options.

Leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, the relationship will include enhanced payment features, such as cardless transactions, loyalty rewards and streamlined account management, all tailored specifically to meet the needs of the trucking industry.

Key features of the partnership include:

Integrated payment solutions: Truck drivers and fleet operators can benefit from the seamless integration between ONRAMP’s secure processing platform with Love’s Travel Stops’ extensive network of over 580 locations across the country.

Loyalty and rewards programs: Customers can gain access to exclusive rewards and benefits when using ONRAMP at Love's locations.

Advanced Security: Both companies are committed to providing top-tier security measures to protect against fraud, with safe and reliable transactions.

24/7 customer support: Round-the-clock assistance will be available to address any payment-related issues, ensuring uninterrupted service for all customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Love’s Travel Stops to bring advanced digital payment solutions to the trucking industry,” said Michael Morris, CEO of ONRAMP. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline and enhance the payment experience for professional drivers and fleet managers, ensuring they can access the most secure and convenient transaction process in the industry.”

The partnership went live in June, with plans to expand services and benefits over time. Customers can expect to see the new payment features integrated across all Love’s Travel Stops, providing greater convenience and value in their daily operations.