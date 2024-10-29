SpartanNash to Acquire Markham Enterprises’ C-Store Assets

Food Solutions company and grocer SpartanNash has made its latest move in the c-store space by entering into an asset purchase agreement with Markham Enterprises, Markham Oil and its affiliates to acquire three convenience stores in mid-Michigan.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed to the public, SpartanNash has confirmed that it will retain Markham’s current 42 employees once the deal closes in early December.

“Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. “We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business — and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential.”

The three acquired sites are located in Perry, Howell and Lansing, Mich. The stores operate under the Sunoco and Marathon banner.

“Our team is impressed with SpartanNash’s business model and the importance they place on their People First culture,” said Markham President and CEO Denise Markham. “We are excited for the ways SpartanNash will expand this business and continue to serve the Perry, Howell and Lansing communities — and our associates.”

Today, while continuing to expand its c-store portfolio, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments — food wholesale and grocery retail. The company employs 17,000 people across those segments, which includes its popular Our Family portfolio of products.

On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, mostly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and c-stores.