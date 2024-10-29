Turn C-Stores into Fresh Alternatives to Fast Food

Sponsored by Ajinomoto Foods

C-stores are now competing not just with each other but with fast-food chains and supermarkets. With half of consumers agreeing that convenience stores offer fresh food and beverages comparable to restaurant quality, the landscape is shifting. According to Intouch Insight’s Convenience Store Trend Report 2024, 56 percent of consumers now see c-stores as a viable alternative to fast-food restaurants, an 11 percent increase since 2022.

As convenience stores continue to gain ground as dining destinations, Ajinomoto Foods North America, part of Ajinomoto, Inc., a global organization, offers a line of products that position c-stores to exceed consumers’ expectations. “While consumers are demanding quick meal options from c-stores, they still expect freshness and high quality—both of which our portfolio delivers,” says Kathleen Hourihan, senior category marketing manager at Ajinomoto Foods. Ajinomoto helps operators differentiate by offering a diverse portfolio of globally inspired, high-quality snacks and meals. “With so much competition, it’s crucial to provide products that give consumers a high-quality experience,” Hourihan says.

Flavor Without the Labor

Ajinomoto Foods provides bold, globally inspired flavors with minimal effort. “We call it ‘flavor without the labor,'” Hourihan says. “Our fully finished items like the Golden Tiger Southwest Chicken Egg Roll or Revel Eats Guac Bite, are ready after a quick trip through the fryer, oven, or preferred method—perfect for busy c-store operators.” The Intouch Insight report shows that nearly two out of five consumers are drawn to global flavors and clean-label products, making Ajinomoto’s ready-to-serve items essential for operators looking to meet evolving preferences.

Convenience Meets Craveable Handhelds

Today’s consumers are constantly on the move, and Ajinomoto’s handheld snacks are a perfect solution to meet consumers where they are, or rather, heading. “Our products are ideal for busy consumers who need portable, satisfying options,” Hourihan says. Ajinomoto’s offerings, like the Posada Beef Chimi and Golden Tiger Spring Rolls, are designed for on-the-go enjoyment while maintaining flavor and quality. According to Intouch Insight, 93 percent of consumers have tried made-to-order food from c-stores, showcasing a growing interest for fresh, quick bites that Ajinomoto’s products can fulfill.

Driving Sales with Global Flavors

As more Gen Z and Millennials embrace adventurous eating, c-stores can’t afford to stick with the basics. “Gen Z and Millennials crave unique dining experiences, with 78 percent of Gen Z open to trying new flavors,” Hourihan says. Ajinomoto’s globally inspired products, such as the Golden Tiger Apple Pie Potsticker and Posada Birria Cruncheros offer a blend of familiar comfort and bold innovation. The Intouch Insight report shows that Birria ranks in the 100th percentile for future growth potential, making it a smart choice for operators looking to tap into this trend.

Competitive Restaurant-Quality, C-Store Convenience

Ajinomoto’s commitment to quality is what sets its products apart. “We prepare and season meats and beans in-house and use fresh-made tortillas daily,” Hourihan says. This attention to detail ensures the authentic taste consumers expect. As of 2024, 55 percent of consumers believe made-to-order food at convenience stores offers great value for money, according to the Intouch Insight report. Ajinomoto’s high-quality offerings allow operators to meet these expectations while enhancing their menu.

Premium Offerings, Minimal Preparation

More consumers expect restaurant-quality food from convenience stores, and Ajinomoto empowers operators to deliver. “Our fully finished items are made with premium ingredients and meticulous cooking processes, ensuring the flavor and quality you’d expect from a restaurant,” Hourihan says. With ease of preparation, operators can serve gourmet-level snacks that satisfy even the most discerning customers without the need for a full kitchen setup.

Convenience and Flavor Without Compromise

Ajinomoto’s flash-frozen products provide the perfect solution for operators juggling speed and quality. “Our items are quick to prepare and ready to serve, offering fresh, flavorful experiences that consumers love,” Hourihan says. According to Intouch Insight, 50 percent of consumers agree that c-stores now provide fresh food comparable to restaurant quality, making Ajinomoto’s offerings an advantage in today’s market.



With products like the Golden Tiger Potstickers and Posada Latin Rice, operators can easily expand their menus without compromising on quality. With the c-store market projected to grow by 5.6 percent annually until 2028, according to the Intouch Insight report, Ajinomoto offers a long-term opportunity for operators to adapt to evolving consumer demands.

