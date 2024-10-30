Casey’s Launches In-Store Campaign to Support Veterans

Casey’s is introducing its latest charitable initiative to support those who have served in the U.S. military and their families. Starting on Nov. 6, Casey’s is inviting its guests to round up their in-store purchases to benefit two organizations that provide assistance and support to military veterans and their families: Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Casey’s has long supported these two organizations. Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring stability, strength and community for veterans, service members and their families. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Casey’s guests can salute our nation’s heroes starting Nov. 6 through Dec. 3 in two ways:

Round up any in-store purchases at their local Casey’s

Add a donation to their online orders at Caseys.com to benefit these nonprofits organizations

“Through our veterans campaign — made possible by the tremendous generosity of our guests, team members and partners — we’re not just providing financial support but creating opportunities and positively impacting veterans, service members and their families,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s, and a veteran of the United States Army. “Beginning in 2012, we have donated more than $10 million to these incredible nonprofit organizations. We are grateful to PepsiCo for their partnership on this campaign and look forward to offering continued support to the brave men and women who have given so much to our country.”

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans. Casey’s is extending the same offer year-round to active-duty military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders — including law enforcement, fire and EMS. Additionally, PepsiCo is partnering with Casey’s by providing a $25,000 donation.

“PepsiCo and Casey’s share a commitment to support veterans and their families,” said John Short, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. “Our team is humbled to contribute to the positive impact of Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Thank you to Casey’s for continuously innovating to raise more funds and awareness for these organizations. And a special thanks to Casey’s guests who choose to round up at the register and pay tribute to veterans and their families. We can do more good together!”

Casey’s has noted that it is committed to making life better for its communities every day. Thanks to its generous guests and partners, Casey’s can make a significant impact on veterans, service members and their families.

“Children of Fallen Patriots has received over $2.3 million from Casey’s incredible efforts,” said David Kim, co-founder and CEO, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. “That equates to nearly 373 years of college for our scholars. Looking ahead, Children of Fallen Patriots will need over $150 million in the next four years to support those affected by the severe losses in Iraq and Afghanistan. These students are now of college age and rely on us to bridge the gap between government assistance and the actual cost of their education. This year’s campaign will help us ensure bright futures for all of them. We remain indebted to everyone at Casey’s and are ready to make this year’s campaign the best one yet.”

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.